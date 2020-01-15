Martin Coughlan: It's worth questioning why beef prices have stagnated as lamb prices soar

It appears that supplies are continuing to tighten, with a base of €3.70/kg for a combination of bullocks and heifers paid in the north-west for stock to go to the midlands. Further south bullocks are operating around the €3.60/kg mark with a bit of €3.65/kg also reported.

That's a rise of 85c/kg or just under 20pc in a few weeks. Now look at beef. Over that same four to five-week period, prices for bullocks and heifers staggered up by 5-10c/kg - €3.45/kg in early November for bullocks edged to €3.50/kg just before Christmas, while on the heifer side €3.50 moved to €3.60/kg.

Prices for lamb moved rapidly upwards in December as €4.50/kg became €4.70/kg and then €5/kg and just before Christmas €5.35/kg was being offered.

But if beef prices had followed the same trajectory as sheep, that €3.45/kg for bullocks back in November would now be €4-4.10/kg. Data from Bord Bia show that the UK factory price for R3 steers, excluding VAT, averaged €4/kg at the end of December.

Is this a coincidence or the effect of a free market?

While supplies have tightened and prices have moved up, it has been noticeable that once a plant reaches its weekly quota the pressure eases, with some processors appearing reluctant to commit to those higher quotes for the following week.

The desire appears to be to keep a level of uncertainty in the minds of those with stock to sell, while at the same time giving ground on price when necessary.

Yesterday morning, the best I could nail down was €3.65/kg for bullocks and heifers.

While the demand for quality R and U grades tends to get the spotlight, one factory agent said it's really all about buying meat as cheaply as possible - hence it would be nothing unusual for him to give a base of €3.60/kg for Friesian bullocks. The reason is the obvious one very few will make that base price. The figures are simple.

Your typical O grade will probably tick a box 12-30c/kg below the base and you will get back somewhere from 12-20c/kg if they are in spec. At best you are at €3.68/kg for an O+, but your O- can slip to €3.42/kg. If your animals are over 30 months, that in-spec bonus falls to just 8c/kg that means €3.38/kg.

That's a lot cheaper to the factory than your in-spec R grade at €3.60 /kg plus 20c/kg quality assurance.

Prices for cull cows appear to be remaining firm with R grades selling from €3.00-3.10/kg, with Os at €2.90-2.95/kg and P+3s on €2.80/kg. On the bull side there is also a steadying with some reporting improvement but as of yesterday Us continued at €3.60/kg and Rs €3.50/kg. I did have one report that a special order for Friesian bulls saw €3.50/kg flat being given.

Finally, farming relies on often unsung assistance to keep the show on the road. People like my tyre repair man: he was in my yard at 8.0pm last Sunday and by half past I was back feeding. Thanks Kevin.

Indo Farming