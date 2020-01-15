Martin Coughlan: It's worth questioning why beef prices have stagnated as lamb prices soar
An auctioneer who specialises in sheep sales noted that prices for lambs, like those for cattle, had stagnated for months but began to rise in November.
Prices for lamb moved rapidly upwards in December as €4.50/kg became €4.70/kg and then €5/kg and just before Christmas €5.35/kg was being offered.
That's a rise of 85c/kg or just under 20pc in a few weeks. Now look at beef. Over that same four to five-week period, prices for bullocks and heifers staggered up by 5-10c/kg - €3.45/kg in early November for bullocks edged to €3.50/kg just before Christmas, while on the heifer side €3.50 moved to €3.60/kg.
It appears that supplies are continuing to tighten, with a base of €3.70/kg for a combination of bullocks and heifers paid in the north-west for stock to go to the midlands. Further south bullocks are operating around the €3.60/kg mark with a bit of €3.65/kg also reported.
But if beef prices had followed the same trajectory as sheep, that €3.45/kg for bullocks back in November would now be €4-4.10/kg. Data from Bord Bia show that the UK factory price for R3 steers, excluding VAT, averaged €4/kg at the end of December.
Is this a coincidence or the effect of a free market?
While supplies have tightened and prices have moved up, it has been noticeable that once a plant reaches its weekly quota the pressure eases, with some processors appearing reluctant to commit to those higher quotes for the following week.
The desire appears to be to keep a level of uncertainty in the minds of those with stock to sell, while at the same time giving ground on price when necessary.
Yesterday morning, the best I could nail down was €3.65/kg for bullocks and heifers.
While the demand for quality R and U grades tends to get the spotlight, one factory agent said it's really all about buying meat as cheaply as possible - hence it would be nothing unusual for him to give a base of €3.60/kg for Friesian bullocks. The reason is the obvious one very few will make that base price. The figures are simple.
Your typical O grade will probably tick a box 12-30c/kg below the base and you will get back somewhere from 12-20c/kg if they are in spec. At best you are at €3.68/kg for an O+, but your O- can slip to €3.42/kg. If your animals are over 30 months, that in-spec bonus falls to just 8c/kg that means €3.38/kg.
That's a lot cheaper to the factory than your in-spec R grade at €3.60 /kg plus 20c/kg quality assurance.
Prices for cull cows appear to be remaining firm with R grades selling from €3.00-3.10/kg, with Os at €2.90-2.95/kg and P+3s on €2.80/kg. On the bull side there is also a steadying with some reporting improvement but as of yesterday Us continued at €3.60/kg and Rs €3.50/kg. I did have one report that a special order for Friesian bulls saw €3.50/kg flat being given.
Finally, farming relies on often unsung assistance to keep the show on the road. People like my tyre repair man: he was in my yard at 8.0pm last Sunday and by half past I was back feeding. Thanks Kevin.
