Mart trade shows pointing the way for beef prices – ‘quality-assured or not’

Prices for heavy cattle at marts tell you everything you need to know about the beef trade at present. Expand

Martin Coughlan

Part of what makes a good auctioneer is their ability to read the trade. Jim Bush of New Ross mart is one such man. Commenting after a 1,075kg Limousin bullock made €2,500 at New Ross last Saturday, Jim noted that only a few months ago, everything would have been against this bullock.

His age, the movements on the card and his weight, all negatives. It tells you all you need to know about where we’re at now,” he told me.

And it wasn’t just in New Ross that beef moved up last week. In Delvin non-quality assured 655-785kg Angus made from €2.28-2.38/kg.

