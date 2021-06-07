Part of what makes a good auctioneer is their ability to read the trade. Jim Bush of New Ross mart is one such man. Commenting after a 1,075kg Limousin bullock made €2,500 at New Ross last Saturday, Jim noted that only a few months ago, everything would have been against this bullock.

“His age, the movements on the card and his weight, all negatives. It tells you all you need to know about where we’re at now,” he told me.

And it wasn’t just in New Ross that beef moved up last week. In Delvin non-quality assured 655-785kg Angus made from €2.28-2.38/kg.

In Ennis last Thursday, a 725kg Charolais made €1,920 (€2.64/kg) while on the same day in Kilkenny, a 700kg Charolais bullock sold for an eye-popping €1,930 (€2.76/kg).

Despite factories managing to hold base prices for bullocks and heifers for the last month at between €4.10-4.20/kg, the above clearly shows where mart prices for beef are going, quality-assured or not. Remember that Limousin at New Ross or those four Angus at Delvin were not eligible for any factory quality assurance payments, with those Angus also excluded from their breed bonus.

Do those strong mart prices indicate pressure on supplies? If so, will factories be able to hold the line on price? The expectation has been all year that numbers would have to tighten, they haven’t; yet. Two weeks ago, the kill at exporting plants, not including calves, stood at 31,036, with indications being that last week’s figure could be something similar.

In an attempt to gauge if one of the reasons for the numbers remaining stubbornly high is that some finishers are pushing stock out when not fully finished to avail themselves of current prices, I looked at the data around weights. The reality is that a comparison between the first quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2020 shows no major change, bar where bulls are concerned.

As of the 31st of March, this year, young bull’s averaged 379kgs back 6kgs on the 31st of March 2020 while steers were actually up by 3kgs to 359kgs. Cull cows and heifers were unchanged at 314kgs and 317kgs, respectively. Moving forward to the kill for the week ending the 30th of May, those averages remained overall largely unchanged. On that basis, it’s fair to say that factories are not killing more stock to make up any shortfall in overall weight of the product produced.

In the here and now, with this week a short week, factories will have bought a little ahead of themselves as they hedged against any fall-off in numbers should their suppliers become distracted by the good weather and turn to making silage.

While quotes remained at €4.10 and €4.15/kg for bullock and heifers, actual prices for both are currently floating from €4.15-4.20/kg. That’s not to say that either is easily got, but they are out there.

There was an expectation that once hotels and restaurants reopened that extra demand would push prices forward. So far, the only ones seeing any price increases are the hospitality sector with several hotels contacted by the Farming Independent reporting that their suppliers have put up their prices for beef by as much as 44pc. Samples included striploin up from €10.75/kg pre Christmas lockdown to €14.00/kg and sirloin gone from €11.10/kg to €15.10/kg.