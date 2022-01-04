Little New Year cheer as factories reduce their top-end quotes

Although some Aberdeen Angus bullocks were sold flat for €4.70/kg last week for killing this week, it appears that top-end factory quotes have reduced.

While the trade remains solid, the extra 5c/kg that was available to the general run of stock in the run-up to Christmas has disappeared, with factories now sticking rigidly to a top of €4.25/kg for bullocks and €4.30/kg for heifers.

It is not exactly a great start to the year given the cost of feed to finishers.

On the positive side it appears that very little was sold for less than €4.25 and €4.30/kg last week.

Speaking with finishers and agents over the weekend the story across the country was of adequate supplies but no signs that finished numbers were about to fall off the edge of a cliff.

For the week ending December 19, the Department reports slaughterings of 34,188 at exporting plants.

That brought the total kill for 2021 to 1,621,111, as against 1,695,210 for the same period during 2020, a decline of 74,099.

Quotes for young bulls continue to operate off an R-grade base of €4.15-4.20/kg for under-16-months, while for those up to 24 months, U grades are still on €4.30/kg with Rs on €4.20/kg and Os €4.10/kg.

It’s also as you were on the cull cow side, with well-fleshed Rs selling from €3.80-3.85/kg and maybe a bit more if you had numbers.

Heavy, fleshed O grades continue on €3.50-3.60/kg, with €3.70/kg to special clients.

Mixed with Os, P+ culls are making €3.60/kg with the general run at €3.40-3.50/kg.

I don’t have to tell you that 2021 was a good year, especially for those who fattened off of grass. Will 2022 be as good?

We all know about the government’s plans in relation to farming and the environment.

I wonder, if 2021 had been less good and prices not as strong, would farmers have demanded more action or a more sophisticated line of argument from their representatives?