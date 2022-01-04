Farming

Little New Year cheer as factories reduce their top-end quotes

Few bonuses paid as processors now sticking rigidly to a top of €4.25/kg for bullocks and €4.30/kg for heifers

Close

Martin Coughlan

Although some Aberdeen Angus bullocks were sold flat for €4.70/kg last week for killing this week, it appears that top-end factory quotes have reduced.

While the trade remains solid, the extra 5c/kg that was available to the general run of stock in the run-up to Christmas has disappeared, with factories now sticking rigidly to a top of €4.25/kg for bullocks and €4.30/kg for heifers.

