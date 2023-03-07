Farming

Kill numbers close to 2022 levels despite predictions of fall-off

Bullocks and heifers are still being quoted at €5.20/kg but are actually making €5.25/kg

Supply chain: There has been no real fall in the numbers of cattle going through the processing system compared to last year. Image: Getty Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Latest factory prices

Martin Coughlan

There was a lot of speculation last autumn that increased feed costs would see fewer farmers involved in winter finishing, but it seems there was no real fall in the numbers of cattle going through the processing system.

While Bord Bia predict that throughput at the factories may fall by up to 60,000 in the first half of this year, so far supplies have been broadly in line with 2022. ​

