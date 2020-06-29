Farming

Huge upswing in stock going North underpins price stability

breed CH, Heifers. Weight 435 Kg. Age15m/10d. Sold for €730 euro each. Expand

Martin Coughlan

There is no appreciable change in factory prices, as the table above shows.

With 36,383 cattle slaughtered at exporting plants in the week ending June 21, you could argue that the industry has done well, given what it has been through during the Covid-19 outbreak.

At one level this is true but demand in Britain and Northern Ireland has reached such a pitch that we’ve seen a remarkable upswing in stock being shipped across the border for processing. Bord Bia figures show that 2,026 went North for the week ending June 21, as opposed to just 464 for the same week in 2019.