Hard selling by beef farmers delays factory plans to cut prices

Efforts by meat processors to cut beef prices further this week have been scuppered by good weather and a buoyant UK market.

Beef prices had fallen from highs of 4.30c/kg in recent weeks after successive cuts by factories in the wake of higher supplies.

However, hard selling by farmers last week has seen factories forced to hold off from another planned cut this week with quotes stabilised at around €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers.

Factories reportedly found it harder to secure stock at lower quotes last week as farmers held off selling cattle, taking advantage of the good weather to get other jobs done on the farm. “One thing’s for sure, while the sun continues to shine, farmers know they have options,” one agent told the Farming Independent. IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said tight supplies and strong farmer resistance have maintained beef prices this week, with some factories forced into increasing quotes to secure numbers. “Supplies of finished cattle are estimated to be back 40,000 head for the remainder of the year compared to 2020. Factories know this and, in a positive export market where reduced volumes of South American beef are available, this places Irish beef in a strong position.” Golden said farmers should ignore the unjustified negative commentary from some factories and their agents and sell hard when cattle are fit to move to maintain control of the supply-demand balance. Meanwhile, market developments in the UK are also in Irish farmers’ favour with throughput there back as much as 14pc in recent weeks on last year, with British supplies predicted to be back by 5pc for the remainder of the year. It comes as a Teagasc analysis highlighted that higher beef prices this summer staved off steep losses for many beef finishers.