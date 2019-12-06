Goodman beef group confirms beef price rise

ABP the beef processing group has confirmed the beef price it pays to farmers will rise on Monday.

IIt comes after pressure from farm organisations for a price rise due to the strengthening of the market in the UK and across Europe. Farmers have also highlighted that world beef prices have soared in recent months due to a surge in demand for protein in China where pig herds have been decimated by African Swine Fever. However, the Larry Goodman-owned ABP also hit out at the current protests by the IFA which saw an Aldi distribution centre blockaded yesterday and a Lidl centre targeted today.

In a statement, it said, "the company is at a complete loss to understand why Joe Healy, the outgoing IFA President, pursued a course of irresponsible, disruptive and illegal action at retail distribution centres this week".

It said the Beef Task Force met on Tuesday and Joe Healy and the IFA were fully aware that market indications pointed towards a cattle price increase in Ireland.

"Joe Healy is also aware that cattle prices are quoted on a Friday and the timing of this stunt was motivated by competition for membership between traditional and new farm organisations.

"The price paid by ABP for cattle will always be determined by the prevailing market conditions and those conditions have recently improved.

"ABP can confirm, as was indicated on Tuesday at the Beef Task Force, that it will increase the base price of cattle for deliveries from next Monday.

The actions, this week, of Joe Healy, the outgoing IFA president, were needless and irresponsible," it said.

IFA has stepped up its campaign for an increase in the price of beef by blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

This follows the blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas yesterday.

The blockade started at 7am and is planned to last for 12 hours.

Joe Healy said IFA is demanding a significant price increase. "Retailers have a powerful grip on the food chain and cannot shirk their responsibility to farmers. There is too much buck-passing between processors and retailers in their rush to grab all the profits, leaving farmers in a loss-making situation," he said.

Online Editors