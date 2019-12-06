Goodman beef group confirms beef price rise

Larry Goodman. Picture: Tom Burke
Larry Goodman. Picture: Tom Burke
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

ABP the beef processing group has confirmed the beef price it pays to farmers will rise on Monday.

IIt comes after pressure from farm organisations for a price rise due to the strengthening of the market in the UK and across Europe.

Farmers have also highlighted that world beef prices have soared in recent months due to a surge in demand for protein in China where pig herds have been decimated by African Swine Fever.

However, the Larry Goodman-owned ABP also hit out at the current protests by the IFA which saw an Aldi distribution centre blockaded yesterday and a Lidl centre targeted today.

In a statement, it said, "the company is at a complete loss to understand why Joe Healy, the outgoing IFA President, pursued a course of irresponsible, disruptive and illegal action at retail distribution centres this week".

It said the Beef Task Force met on Tuesday and Joe Healy and the IFA were fully aware that market indications pointed towards a cattle price increase in Ireland.

"Joe Healy is also aware that cattle prices are quoted on a Friday and the timing of this stunt was motivated by competition for membership between traditional and new farm organisations.

"The price paid by ABP for cattle will always be determined by the prevailing market conditions and those conditions have recently improved.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"ABP can confirm, as was indicated on Tuesday at the Beef Task Force, that it will increase the base price of cattle for deliveries from next Monday.

The actions, this week, of Joe Healy, the outgoing IFA president, were needless and irresponsible," it said.

IFA has stepped up its campaign for an increase in the price of beef by blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

This follows the blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas yesterday.

The blockade started at 7am and is planned to last for 12 hours.

Joe Healy said IFA is demanding a significant price increase. "Retailers have a powerful grip on the food chain and cannot shirk their responsibility to farmers. There is too much buck-passing between processors and retailers in their rush to grab all the profits, leaving farmers in a loss-making situation," he said.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

John Joyce

We're weighing up a switch to compact calving
Lyndsey and Garrett Behan and their handlers with their string of champions at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore 2019 where they won eight of the eleven 2019 Irish Simmental National breed championships, including the male, female, junior, senior, and overall Supreme Championships.

Laois super-cow first European-bred cow to receive top world Simmental title
Action call: Roscommon IFA chairman Jim O’Connor takes part in the blockade. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers ramp up protests with new blockade in Cork
Edmund Graham

Research highlights 'massive profiteering' on beef - ICSA
In the black: This lot of September 17 Aberdeen Angus bulls sold for €915 each at Carnew Mart last week. Photo: Roger Jones

The 'mighty' men of farming dig deep as mart prices rally by up to €50/head

Martin Coughlan: Why isn't the global beef price surge trickling down to our...
ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham

Beef specs are a 'futile' marketing exercise claims ICSA


Top Stories

Agri-tech: Moocall CEO Emmet Savage

Smurfit stumps up €2m in fresh round of funding for Moocall
The complete package: The 94ac farm at Ballinadee, Bandon, Co Cork, comes with the house and yard, €6,500 in annual payments and is guided at between €1.1m and €1.2m

Peninsular farming: 94ac and 30ac West Cork farms hit the market
Stood down: Ex-Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy is taking up a €150,000 job with the EU Commission. Photo: Collins

One in three TDs have second job or another income outside Dáil
Herdeye: Mark McGann and Ciaran Feeney created Herdeye,an app system which predicts when cows are going to calve and keeps the farmer updated of any changes in cow behaviour.

Calving camera can predict when a cow is going to calve
Cash cows: The Aherns have a herd of 120 cows, 90pc of which are pure dairy, and they sell 650 litres of milk weekly direct to customers and retailers

Taking the organic route to the customer
Shopping online. File photo

Ann Fitzgerald: 'What has online shopping ever done for your community?'
Bumper crop: The Garda patrols will focus on Co Wicklow, home to Ireland’s largest concentration of Christmas tree farms

Garda air patrols to prevent crime gangs stealing Christmas trees