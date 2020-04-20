Good news on the shipping front as finishers pin hopes on cattle numbers tightening

The live export of 1,200 beef cattle from Waterford to Algeria last weekend is the one good news beef story that has emerged from the sector in recent times.

Eamon Corley of the Emerald Isle Producers Group which supplied 600 animals told me that depending on quality prices ranged from €1.80-2.10/kg.

“The requirement was for steers and 16-24month bulls up to 1,000kgs with payment made electronically once the animals had crossed the scales. The customer was very keen on having only U and U grade stock and that is what was delivered” Mr Corley told me.

Following on from this initial success it is hoped that further shipments will be organised.

Purcell Brothers the well known Waterford based cattle shipping company have also been in action in recent times. I’m told they have already secured the 2,000 cattle required for a contract also to North Africa at prices from €1.40-1.50/kg for Friesians combined with 500-550kg continentals averaging €2/kg.

Both of these stories are good news for the beef sector, but the shipping of those 1,200 heavier beef animals is especially welcome at a time when factories have very little appetite for their type.

Back on terra firms, the factory base price for both bullocks and heifers appears to have stabilised at €3.40/kg with some agents in the north of the country indicating that €3.45/kg for heifers is a distinct possibility this week as numbers in this region are reported to be tightening. Further south however the general belief is that numbers of finished stock remain stronger.

That said one agent did tell me that if the cattle suited i.e. ticked the boxes on age and weight he had been instructed to “Try and work with those selling and not let them away”.

Another finisher I spoke with told me that he had gotten heavy cattle killed over the last number of weeks with no penalties but only because he kept his numbers low, as in less than five or six at a time. For those with a couple of hundred bulls finishing that’s not really a great help.

On the bull front the problem of getting finished stock away remains the single biggest issue. Quotes I received over the weekend for U grades varied from €3.40-3.45/kg with R’s on €3.30-3.35/kg while better O grades hover around the €3.20/kg mark. Prices for cows seemed to steady a bit last week with your better P grades around the €2.40/kg mark while O grades varied from €2.50-2.60/kg. R grade cows averaged up or down €2.80-285/kg.

There is a feeling among many finishers that numbers are on the cusp of tightening this is largely due to the fact factories gave indications at the start of the year that they expected numbers to tighten going into April/May .

Five weeks ago the combined factory kill for: bullocks, heifers, young bulls and cull cows stood at 33,991. Since then it has fallen steadily to the point that by the week ending on the 10th of this month that number was back to just 25,908. Granted that was a short week but the fall off is consistent over those five weeks. Last week was also a short week and it is expected that numbers will once again be around 26,000 mark. Unfortunately because of the Covid crisis those falling numbers now probably equate to doing nothing more than bringing the market into balance. For the present if the price rot has stopped that at least is a start.