Good news on the shipping front as finishers pin hopes on cattle numbers tightening

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker Expand

Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Martin Coughlan

The live export of 1,200 beef cattle from Waterford to Algeria last weekend is the one good news beef story that has emerged from the sector in recent times.

Eamon Corley of the Emerald Isle Producers Group which supplied 600 animals told me that depending on quality prices ranged from €1.80-2.10/kg.

“The requirement was for steers and 16-24month bulls up to 1,000kgs with payment made electronically once the animals had crossed the scales. The customer was very keen on having only U and U grade stock and that is what was delivered” Mr Corley told me.