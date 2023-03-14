Farming

Farming

Game starting to swing towards farmers as factories forced to cede ground on price

Quotes unchanged but another 5c/kg is achievable once you dig in.

Martin Coughlan

The factory trade is tight, with farmers just about holding the edge. The processors continue to hold the line at quotes of €5.20/kg for bullocks and €5.25/kg for heifers, but farmer pressure is again forcing them to yield ground on price, with another 5c/kg achievable once you dig in. Having managed to bring prices back over the last month, factories are just about managing to keep a lid on them, but it appears to be knife-edge stuff as supplies ease back to 33,530 cattle for the week ending March 5.

However, with factories reported to be trucking feedlot stock from one end of the country to the other to help “stabilise prices locally” and with flat prices still on the table for Angus and Friesians, the game is possibly just starting to swing away from the processors.

