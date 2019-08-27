Gallery: Pictures and Prices from Elphin Mart's Charolais bullock and heifer sale
There was 90pc clearance of stock at the recent Charolais bullock and heifer sale in Elphin mart, Co Roscommon.
Mart manager Gerry Connellan stated that sample prices for Charolais bullocks included €1,320 for a 545kg bullock, €1,350 for a 545kg bullock and €1,400 for a 565kg bullock.
On the heifer side, a 475kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,105, a 560kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,220, and a 400kg Charolais heifer went under the hammer at €860.
Mr Connellan pointed out that heavier cattle weighing 615kg and 645kg sold for €1,240 and €1,315 respectively.
He added that while there was good trade at the sale, "farmers aren't in the best of sprits". "It was a good sale in that there was 90pc clearance but stock is too dear for farmers looking to buy and farmers looking to sell aren't getting high enough prices."
