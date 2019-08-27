Gallery: Pictures and Prices from Elphin Mart's Charolais bullock and heifer sale

Three Generations of Fitzmaurice's from Kilmore, Co Roscommon at Elphin Mart. Killian, with his father Gerry and Grandfather, Peter Joe.
Lot Number 11A. Weight 530Kg. DOB 15/5/18. Sex Bullock Price €1120
Lot Number 11D. Weight 480Kg. DOB 12/2/18. Sex Bullock Price €1135
Lot Number 25C. Weight 615Kg. DOB 7/10/17. Heifer. Price €1240
Lot Number 25D. Weight 595Kg. DOB 18/10/17. Sex Heifer Price €1215
Lot Number 10D Weight 580Kg DOB 16/4/12 Breed Ch Sex Bullock Price €1375
Lot Number 9E Weight 605Kg DOB 3/6/17 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1250
Lot Number 9H Weight 670 DOB 23/3/17 Breed CH Sex Bullock Price €1250
Lot Number 18C Weight 560Kg DOB 7/2/18 Breed CH Sex Heifer Price €1220

Brian Farrell

There was 90pc clearance of stock at the recent Charolais bullock and heifer sale in Elphin mart, Co Roscommon.

Mart manager Gerry Connellan stated that sample prices for Charolais bullocks included €1,320 for a 545kg bullock, €1,350 for a 545kg bullock and €1,400 for a 565kg bullock.

On the heifer side, a 475kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,105, a 560kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,220, and a 400kg Charolais heifer went under the hammer at €860.

Mr Connellan pointed out that heavier cattle weighing 615kg and 645kg sold for €1,240 and €1,315 respectively.

He added that while there was good trade at the sale, "farmers aren't in the best of sprits". "It was a good sale in that there was 90pc clearance but stock is too dear for farmers looking to buy and farmers looking to sell aren't getting high enough prices."

