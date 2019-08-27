Gallery: Pictures and Prices from Elphin Mart's Charolais bullock and heifer sale

Mart manager Gerry Connellan stated that sample prices for Charolais bullocks included €1,320 for a 545kg bullock, €1,350 for a 545kg bullock and €1,400 for a 565kg bullock.

On the heifer side, a 475kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,105, a 560kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,220, and a 400kg Charolais heifer went under the hammer at €860.

Mr Connellan pointed out that heavier cattle weighing 615kg and 645kg sold for €1,240 and €1,315 respectively.

He added that while there was good trade at the sale, "farmers aren't in the best of sprits". "It was a good sale in that there was 90pc clearance but stock is too dear for farmers looking to buy and farmers looking to sell aren't getting high enough prices."

Indo Farming