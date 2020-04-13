Farming

Farmers with out of spec or heavy stock taking the brunt of price cuts

Cold storage: The IFA has put detailed proposals to Minister Creed and the EU Commission on Aids to Private Storage (APS) &quot;in the hope of stabilising the market.&quot; Expand

Martin Coughlan

Some weeks ago I mentioned that I had spent a couple of hours before beginning this column listening to some of my favourite music, including AC/DC's anthem 'Highway to Hell'. I suggested that factory prices had not quite gone down that road, yet.

This week, however, for those of you with out of spec stock or carcase weights over 420kg, we are in, if not quite hell, a very dark place to say the least.

My sources tell me that quotes for bulls continue to be hard got and those available are at €3.35 and €3.25/kg for U and R grades respectively - a drop of 10-15c/kg. Other reports speak of finishers taking flat prices of €2.80-3.00/kg for heavy and out of spec bullocks.