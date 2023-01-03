Farming

Farmers start year in strong position after positive 2022

One farmer explained how he laid down the ground rules to the factory agent: “We start at €5.00 — anything less and I hang up.”

Martin Coughlan

‘I would take the same again in 2023,” one finisher told me — which sums up 2022 for most in the cattle game. But the game is not over. It never is.

Because as the majority of the country slumbered after over-indulging at Christmas, the business of supplying the market continued, with farmer suppliers confident and factories anxious.

