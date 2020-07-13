Farmers put factories under pressure as prices harden further

The Irish nation learned with great sadness of the passing of Jack Charlton last weekend. Having played all his life with Leeds United he was the Englishman who held a mirror up to the Irish nation that said you are good enough. “Now go and compete”.

It is a great thing to live at a time when legends are forged. I remember exactly where I was when Ray Houghton stuck the ball in the English net at the 1988 Euro’s. I was in the town of Carrick on Suir with two Gardai identifying my car that had been stolen from outside a night club in Clonmel a number of nights earlier.

The keys had been left in the ignition; one of the guards turned them and tuned in the radio, two minutes later all three of us are looking at it in astonishment.

Two years later in 1990 Ireland make the World Cup finals in Italy. The Irish team song “Put them under pressure” rockets to number one. Towards the end a short video summing up our exploits at those finals is a clip of a man clapping and crying simultaneously. Thirty years on a nation does so again. And “Putting them under pressure”, is exactly what Irish cattle farmers continue to do to the meat factories. Despite the kill remaining strong 37,097 for the week ending the fifth of this month the want among the processing sector appears unabated resulting in grid base prices for both bullocks and heifers now appearing to be generally in the €3.65-370/kg range with more being negotiated I’m told in cases where bigger numbers are on offer. “Generally” is a broad term however because as reports came in over the weekend two things became apparent. Firstly there appears to be a greater demand among factories in the south and south-east for stock as opposed to those further north; and secondly that increased southern demand has seen reports surfacing of more deals being done on a flat basis especially for well finished Friesian type stock. I have been told that upwards of up to €3.40-3.50/kg flat was offered for P’s by one agent when the farmer said he had been approached by another plant. Those with stock to sell have long been price takers however at present you could possibly do worse than finding out exactly how strong your local agent’s opposition is. Prices on the cull cow front also appear too moved up another 5-10c/kg with R grades reported to be solid at €3.20/kg+ while O’s are €3.10-3.05/kg with P’s on €2.90-3.00/kg. While I haven’t had reports of stronger prices per se what I have been told, however, is that mixed loads of O’s and P’s, coming from specialist feeders have moved at up to €3.10/kg flat. Having got a good bounce two weeks ago bull prices remain steady with U’s on €3.70/kg R grades €3.60/kg and O’s up and down from €3.40-3.50/kg. The trade at marts for heavy factory type stock remains very buoyant as both northern and southern agents remain very active at prices well above €2/kg. Samples from Gortatlea in Kerry, for example, had continental 690-730kg heifers averaging around the €2.40/kg mark with 650-700kg continental bullocks close to €2.30/kg. As Jack Charlton said all those years ago “Put them under pressure”