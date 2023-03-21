Farmers gaining the upper hand in prices tug of war as numbers drop off

Go back a month to the week that ended February 19 and the weekly kill at the country’s exporting plants was 35,466.

Having fought the hard fight in February to get prices reduced on the back of weekly kills around that mark, factories are now looking at a far different landscape, with the kill for the week ending March 12 just 31,701. That’s a fall of 3,765.

The factories continue to battle to maintain control of prices but like a tug of war team that is just that little bit overmatched, they are being forced to give ground.

Officially my factory sources were conceding yesterday that prices were stronger by 5c/kg, but ICMSA’s Des Morrison said: “It’s like a State secret how far they are actually prepared to go.”

But go they will, and possibly faster than you might think.

While yesterday’s factory quotes put bullocks at €5.20-5.25/kg and heifers at €5.30/kg, short-order stock bought over the weekend for killing yesterday or today saw bullocks on €5.30/kg with heifers on €5.35/kg.

Add reports that demand for Angus has seen their flat prices lifted by 10c/kg to €5.70/kg, and you begin to see factories yielding to farmers’ demands on price.

Prices for cull cows and young bulls are stable, but at the higher end of what’s being quoted.

This sees quotes for culls range from €4.55-4.60/kg for P’s with R’s on €5.00/kg or a shade better while well fleshed O grade Friesians are on €4.70/kg.

Quotes for bulls up to 24 months see U grades on €5.35-5.45 with R’s on €5.25-5.35/kg. Bulls under 16 months are reported to be on bases from €5.20/kg. Friesian bulls are being quoted at €5.20/kg, with factories reported to viewing them as value once they can put them on the grid.

Will prices go further? Will numbers fall more or will they start to steady? One factory agent said: “€5.25-5.30/kg for bullocks and heifers bought for fattening in October or November works, but it’s not worth a curse for those who bought since the start of the year.”

Factory returns to the Department for the week ending March 12 show that the average final price paid for R3 bullocks nationally was just shy of €5.51/kg (inc vat), with R3 heifers on €5.55/kg.

The best overall average price for R3 bullocks was paid by Jennings of Ballinrobe who returned €5.69c/kg to their suppliers followed by Kepak Clonee on 563.5c/kg and ABP Nenagh at €5.63/kg.

The overall average price nationally for O4s that week worked out at €5.43/kg. The top payer was again Jennings on €5.60/kg for O4’s with Ashbourne Meats and Foyle Meats both returning an average of €5.55/kg.

The top price recorded among the steers that week was €6.18/kg for a U=3+, with the Beef Price Watch system indicating that animals with good to strong fat coverings fared particularly well.

Among those better covered animals were R=4s at €6.08/kg, R+4+ at €6.02/kg and interestingly O+3+ at €6.00/kg.

The best overall average price for R3 heifers was achieved by ABP Bandon who returned €5.66/kg, followed by ABP Nenagh on €5.63/kg, with Kepak Watergrasshill next on €5.62/kg.

It was a similar situation among the heifers where there were more prices above €6.00/kg once you went above fat score 3+: for example R- 4- €6.10/kg, R=4+ also €6.10/kg with an R-5- being paid to €6.09/kg.