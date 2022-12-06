Farmers fear glut of cull cows is driving down price of prime beef

I was left wondering, as England eased into the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where would factory prices be if the tournament had been held in its traditional summer slot?

Factory demand here would have gone through the roof as celebrating English fans barbequed their way through thousands of tonnes of extra burgers and steak after each victory.

As it is, the trade here doesn’t seem to need that extra stimulus as factories added another 5c/kg to base prices for both bullocks and heifers last week.

This saw the majority of bullocks on a base of €4.75-4.80/kg, with bigger operators on €4.85/kg, while heifer bases moved up to €4.85-4.90/kg.

That said, the numbers being presented for slaughter remain high, with the Department reporting a total of 37,749 for the week ending November 27.

The breakdown of that figure highlights the importance of cull cows to the factories at this time. At 11,115, culls account for 29pc of the overall kill. That’s only 1,456 behind the bullock kill of 12,571 and 348 ahead of the heifer kill of 10,767.

The final 8pc comes in the form of 2,825 young bulls.

Many farmers are concerned about the effect of all these culls on the price of prime beef.

Several contacted me to ask why Beef Plan’s affiliated producer group Emerald Isle have extended the range of cattle they are marketing to factories, to include poor-quality dairy cows — when the organisation’s aim was to achieve better prices for better cattle?

I put their questions to Beef Plan’s Eamon Corley, who is also head of the producer group.

I argued that by offering guaranteed prices of up to €2.70/kg for P1 grading cows, he appeared to be undermining factory prices for quality beef producers, and harming the reputation of both Beef Plan and his producer group.

Mr Corley explained that a number of Beef Plan members operated mixed farming enterprises and some had switched to dairying, and it was incumbent on him “to do the best I could for all members”.

​He also underlined that with over 50pc of all cattle sold in marts originating in the dairy sector, those animals are a reality for factories at some stage.

Back at the coal face, demand for Angus stock from the factories led to prices of up to €5.25/kg flat being paid last week. When you take away the quality assurance bonus of 20c/kg and 20c/kg Angus bonus, that leaves them on a base of €4.85/kg.

Flat prices for Friesian stock have lifted to €4.70/kg once the numbers, weight and quality are good enough.

On the young bull side mixed offerings of U and R grades finished the week as they started on €5.00/kg, with Rs on their own around the €4.90/kg mark and O grades a shade better at €4.60-4.70/kg.

The best price reported for bulls between 18 and 24 months was €5.15/kg but these were all Us and all heavy.