Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers fear glut of cull cows is driving down price of prime beef

Beef Plan’s Eamon Corley defends his organisation’s marketing of dairy culls

Big money: This Charolais cross cull cow, weighing 845kg, sold for €2,070 at Mohill in July. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

Big money: This Charolais cross cull cow, weighing 845kg, sold for €2,070 at Mohill in July. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Big money: This Charolais cross cull cow, weighing 845kg, sold for €2,070 at Mohill in July. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

Big money: This Charolais cross cull cow, weighing 845kg, sold for €2,070 at Mohill in July. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

I was left wondering, as England eased into the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where would factory prices be if the tournament had been held in its traditional summer slot?

Factory demand here would have gone through the roof as celebrating English fans barbequed their way through thousands of tonnes of extra burgers and steak after each victory.

Most Watched

Privacy