Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers facing tough choice as February 2019-born animals close in on 30-month limit

Kill now and take the quality bonus, or gamble that base prices will hold and go for a heavier carcase?

Stick or twist? Young Limousin bullocks Expand
Factory quotes Expand

Close

Stick or twist? Young Limousin bullocks

Stick or twist? Young Limousin bullocks

Factory quotes

Factory quotes

/

Stick or twist? Young Limousin bullocks

Martin Coughlan

Reports from across the country indicate that the underlying strength of the trade is undiminished, with bullocks making €4.20-4.25/kg, but the top of €4.30/kg may no longer be possible.

It’s a similar story on the heifer side, with the general consensus being that quotes going forward will now not exceed €4.30-4.35/kg.

Some of those with beef to sell last week for killing this week may have squeezed an extra few cents out of their local processor, but the word is that from next week prices will solidify around those lower bases.

Most Watched

Privacy