Farmers are advised to sell hard as €5/kg beef ‘in play’

Beef prices hitting €5/kg in the coming weeks is ‘very much in play’ the IFA has said as demand remains strong in key markets.

It comes as the UK reported its lowest January prime cattle kill on record, down 10pc down on January 2021, driving demand for Irish beef.

Factories here are reportedly paying bases of €4.30-4.40/kg for bullocks with heifers on €4.40-4.50/kg. However, those with dairy-bred Hereford beef, flat prices, including all bonuses, of €4.60-4.70/kg are reported, with similarly bred Angus on €4.70-4.80/kg.

IFA Livestock chairman Brendan Golden said factories are offering deals on transport and flat deals to secure numbers.

Golden said farmers should sell hard, as demand for beef in our key export markets is strong and supplies of suitable cattle are tight with mart prices for cull cows and finished cattle well above factory prices in cases and providing real competition for farmers. He said all in prices of €5/kg are now very much in play and needed as production costs look set to be 65c/kg above last year’s levels.

However, in a concerning development to trade in the UK beef market, the Canadian government is expected to ask for the ban on hormone-treated beef to be abandoned as it negotiates with the UK on a new trade deal.

The country’s trade minister, Mary Ng, is expected to seek a major overhaul of legislation that prevents the foodstuff from being sold in UK supermarkets. Canadian officials are already said to have asked “probing questions” in separate talks last week.

Canada is one of the largest exporters of red meat and livestock in the world, exporting around 45pc of Canadian beef and cattle production (c400,000t) each year.

Canadian farmers routinely treat cattle with hormones such as oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone to produce leaner meat, typically putting the substances in pellets added to feed or slow-release implants injected under animals’ skin.