Fallout from the blockades still keeping prices down

That uncertainty and pain is being attributed in some circles to the fact that the factory blockade has backed up stock in the system.

Farmers tend not to look beyond their own immediate problems, but how much of an advantage has the blockade actually afforded the factories?

The Department of Agriculture released figures showing that dead-weight cattle prices for the week from the October 7-13 - excluding bonuses and VAT - were behind the EU14 average, at 347.9c/kg compared to 357.71c/kg. That's a difference of €40/hd on a 370kg carcase.

In the UK the average factory price is also well ahead of here at 369.59c/kg, a difference of 22.69c/kg or almost €84/hd on that 370kg carcase.

The most spectacular increase in beef prices across the EU14 has come in Germany. In mid-July prices there were below those here, averaging barely 340c/kg.

Today they are 366.6c/kg. In 12 weeks, German finishers' returns have increased by 26.6c/kg, meaning that a 370kg German carcase makes €1,356.42, as against its Irish equivalent at €1,283.53.

In short, beef prices across Europe are strong, compared to the situation here.

To better understand what's happening here, you have to factor in the Irish weather and the dread it causes among finishers when it goes wrong in the autumn. Currently, ground conditions are more reminiscent of late November than mid-October.

So yes, the blockade has caused increased numbers, but so too have poor field conditions.

The factories will tell you it's all about those increased numbers - 38,000 last week.

Yet the market outside Ireland has improved dramatically. As has sterling: from 90p to the euro 12 days ago, back to 86p yesterday. Irish beef going into the UK has to be an easier sell as a result.

For those with cattle to sell, the difficulties of the here and now in a farming sense dominate. If you've got stock in danger of going over age or up to their knees in wet fields, that's your most immediate concern.

But as the numbers thin, the focus will shift to the fact that since the end of the protest, every cheque issued by processors has been potentially light by €40-80/hd.

That's potentially €1.5m to €3m a week gone missing from finishers' pockets, money not spent at marts or those paying bills.

For those caught with stock at present, the reality is that after the first round of negotiations it would probably have been better if the protests had not resumed.

In the here and now, quotes for bullocks yesterday remained steady.

