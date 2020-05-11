Farming

Falling kill numbers force factories into price rises across all categories

Martin Coughlan

What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago factory prices for bullocks and heifers were floating between €3.40-3.45/kg, with only tentative signs that a lift was in the offing.

Today bullocks and heifers are both on €3.50-3.55/kg. While some plants yesterday continued to quote €3.45/kg for both, the game has moved on. And that’s only half the story.

After weeks of low kills, typically 25-26,000, factories are at last beginning to feel the pinch. Numbers now appear to be the governing factor when negotiating a price.