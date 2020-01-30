Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening

Photo Brian Farrell
Photo Brian Farrell

The factory trade appears to have clicked into neutral, with quotes for bullocks, heifers and bulls holding steady.

Bullocks were being quoted in most places at €3.60/kg, with €3.65/kg achievable. Heifers are holding on a base of €3.65/kg.

Prices for bulls up to 24 months see U-grades continuing on €3.60/kg, with Rs on €3.50-3.55/kg, and Os generally at €3.40/kg. Under-16-month bulls are operating off a base of €3.55/kg. I'm told that well finished Friesians are being bought for €3.40/kg.

With cull cows, a majority of Os and P+3s continue to sell for €2.80-2.90/kg mark, with Rs sticking at €3/kg.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Des Morrison, ICMSA's livestock chair, tells me that up to €3.20/kg for Rs, €3.10/kg for Os and to €3/kg for better P grades is available once carcase weights don't slip below 280kg and fat scores rate 3+.

New IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said some factories are being forced to buy finished stock at marts as supplies have tightened.

"They are having to pay way over the odds to get quality with some prices the equivalent of €3.90/4.00/kg deadweight," he claimed.

Turning to the ongoing Teagasc review of the grid, is it now time to raise our gaze beyond the rigid constraints of the grid? Should we not just concentrate as farmers on getting the best price possible for whatever we produce?

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

In the USA, those selling stock to processors are offered the option of flat prices for all stock, an option that is here limited to cull cows and bulls up to 24 months.

Processors in the US also offer the option of a price based on the hot or cold weight, or you can opt for a live weight price.

The discussion around how much processors should pay in Ireland has been dominated by arguments around meat yield.

This tunnel vision has fed a type of livestock one-upmanship among farmers for years and has blinded them to the reality that the factories are in the meat and meat by-product business, which is a completely different animal.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Stock Image.

ABP to pay NI farmers to breed and rear calves
Update: Farmers will be able to make more informed breeding decisions with a calving difficulty figure that's more specific to the animal being mated - ie whether the bull is mated to a heifer or a dairy cow

Calving difficulty: a system reboot
Roscommon Mart Photo Brian Farrell

Massive gamble on stock at the marts as buyers ignore stagnant factory...
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
People wearing masks wait for the start of a lion dance performance celebrating the Lunar New Year. Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Cattle futures set multi-month lows as China virus fears hit markets
Raymond de Vere Hunt with some of his pedigree polled Hereford's at his farm in Dualla, Cashel.

Historic day as Tipperary herd makes waves across the water

Factory quotes remain 'stuck in gear', with bullocks continuing on...


Top Stories

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Farmers are spooked because they don't know who or...
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy
Between the jigs and the reels: Champion traditional musician Ned Kelly on the family farm in Millbrook, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

'There are times of the year when you'd be going out the road and meet yourself...
Green fields: A view of farming country in the Waikato region which is at the heart of the New Zealand dairy industry

Henry Walsh: The honeymoon is well and truly over for Kiwi dairy farmers
The Charity Air Ambulance with crew

Farmers to fight for Air Ambulance
Farmers have very little options in terms of where to sell finished organic cattle

Is organic an option for your farm?