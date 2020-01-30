Factory trade stuck in neutral - but supplies are tightening

With cull cows, a majority of Os and P+3s continue to sell for €2.80-2.90/kg mark, with Rs sticking at €3/kg.

Prices for bulls up to 24 months see U-grades continuing on €3.60/kg, with Rs on €3.50-3.55/kg, and Os generally at €3.40/kg. Under-16-month bulls are operating off a base of €3.55/kg. I'm told that well finished Friesians are being bought for €3.40/kg.

Bullocks were being quoted in most places at €3.60/kg, with €3.65/kg achievable. Heifers are holding on a base of €3.65/kg.

Des Morrison, ICMSA's livestock chair, tells me that up to €3.20/kg for Rs, €3.10/kg for Os and to €3/kg for better P grades is available once carcase weights don't slip below 280kg and fat scores rate 3+.

New IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said some factories are being forced to buy finished stock at marts as supplies have tightened.

"They are having to pay way over the odds to get quality with some prices the equivalent of €3.90/4.00/kg deadweight," he claimed.

Turning to the ongoing Teagasc review of the grid, is it now time to raise our gaze beyond the rigid constraints of the grid? Should we not just concentrate as farmers on getting the best price possible for whatever we produce?

In the USA, those selling stock to processors are offered the option of flat prices for all stock, an option that is here limited to cull cows and bulls up to 24 months.

Processors in the US also offer the option of a price based on the hot or cold weight, or you can opt for a live weight price.

The discussion around how much processors should pay in Ireland has been dominated by arguments around meat yield.

This tunnel vision has fed a type of livestock one-upmanship among farmers for years and has blinded them to the reality that the factories are in the meat and meat by-product business, which is a completely different animal.

Indo Farming