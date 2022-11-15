Factory quotes up 5-10c/kg as most grass cattle killed or housed

The machinery contractor sighed. “You know,” he said, “There’s really no difference between being a farm contractor and a winter finisher.

“You’re into the bank for serious money on both counts. You no sooner get one loan paid off for a tractor or loader than you have to go buy another.

“It’s the same with the winter finishing. The day you sell, the meal man is at one side of you and your bank manager on the other looking for their cut. And then you start all over again.”

And this man should know, as he does both jobs.

He wasn’t saying there wasn’t a few quid in both jobs, but after 40 years of hard slog, the wear and tear was starting to tell.

Pretty much everyone who has given a lifetime to farming discovers, just when they are at last getting on top on the money side, that they don’t quite have the same drive they had when they started; and they definitely don’t have the same body.

Show me a traditional beef farmer at 60 who isn’t to some degree a collection of farm-related injuries bandaged over with a lifetime of loan repayments.

We work and slog because it’s what we know. We define ourselves by our battles with adversity more than by whatever money we make.

In the short term, my contractor friend’s shed cattle over the weekend were worth 5-10c/kg more than this time last week.

With the vast majority of the grass cattle now either killed or housed, factories have been forced to push base prices for bullocks to €4.60/kg, although many continue to initially quote €4.55/kg.

On the heifer side, quotes last week started on €4.55-4.60/kg but resistance to killing animals only recently housed pushed that up to €4.65/kg, with some bigger operators on €4.70/kg.

The cull cow market, both at the marts and the factories, has turned into a tale of two halves.

On the positive side demand especially from wholesalers has helped maintain prices for better-fleshed animals.

The general run of Rs are quoted at €4.40/kg, with coloured O grades averaging €4.20/kg while fleshed Friesian Os are on €4.00-4.10/kg and better P grades €3.80-4.00/kg.

On the other side of the house the price canner culls at the factory is at the total discretion of the procurement officer; and at the mart those lesser-quality types are often well below €1/kg.

I wonder whether there should be a specific price table dedicated to pricing cull cows as cat and dog food on the basis of their age alone.

Quotes for that other sometimes great reserve of manufacturing beef, the young bull up to 24 months, were stable over the weekend.

Bulls less than 16 months continuing on a grid base of €4.65/kg with flat prices of €4.75-4.85/kg for Rs and Us for those from 16 to 24 months.