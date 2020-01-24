Factory quotes remain 'stuck in gear', with bullocks continuing on €3.60/kg
Supplies continue to operate around the 35,000 mark per week, with indications that last week's kill may be back slightly at around the 34,600 mark.
Meanwhile, mart prices remain very strong for good-quality forward stores as feedlots get serious about restocking after working their way through the backlog from the beef protests.
While it seems factories are uncertain as to where the trade may be going - with reports that China is becoming more difficult as a market - there is still a demand from factories for cattle, especially in-spec animals.
