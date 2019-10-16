Factory prices for cattle hold as weather impacts field conditions


Martin Coughlan

Barely a month ago supermarket shelves were running low on pre-packed beef as supplies dwindled.

Today, with the blockade consigned to history, some of those same supermarkets are running special offers on steaks.

Factory bosses who had been lamenting the emptying of their cold stores are singing in the rain.

While some of us fret over Brexit's impact on the farming world, the force that is the weather calls the tune and right now it's a bitter one for those with heavy cattle on grass.

Ground conditions across the country took a turn for the worse over the last week as rain swamped already wet pastures, leading to another increase in phone calls to factory agents.

Nevertheless, prices yesterday appeared to be holding, with bullocks being quoted at €3.45/kg and heifers remaining on €3.50/kg ahead of the first meeting of the newly established Beef Taskforce.

There is more available, however, with the agreement reached between the Liffey group of factories and the last of the protesters continuing to hold at €3.50/kg for bullocks and €3.60/kg for heifers.

Reports from Donegal indicate that once your animal falls with certain weight limits, Foyle Meats (Carrigan's) also offer an attractive price package, much of it focused on the developing Chinese market.

At the recent Anuga trade fair in Germany, Foyle Group CEO Terry Acheson was keen to stress the importance of the work done by Bord Bia in trying to make Irish beef processors recognisable overseas.

Foyle has several plants in the North and one in Donegal, and Terry was candid about his post-Brexit plans.

He told me he currently supplies clients in Europe from his Northern plants, but in the event of difficulties arising after October 31, he envisages supplying them from his Donegal plant, while using his Northern plants to fill British orders.

Should there be a fall-off in imports into the UK due to red tape or tariffs, the Foyle group will be in a strong position to fill any deficit.

All of which brought me back to the to-do during the beef blockade about Bord Bia licensing a number of Northern beef plants whose operations extend into the South.

Having a foot in each jurisdiction has to be an advantage, Brexit or no Brexit.

On the cull cow side, R grades are operating at €3/kg with O grades making €2.70-2.80/kg. A good average for P grades appears to be making €2.60/kg. More I'm told is available for better Ps, but the other side of the equation may see the lesser Ps suffering.

Quotes for bulls see U grades at €3.45-3.50/kg, with Rs at €3.35-3.40/kg, O grades in the €4.20/kg region. Under-16-month bulls are working off an R-grade base of €3.45/kg.

Out-of-spec or heavy cattle are a hard sell with factories reluctant to take them.

With last week's kill continuing at 37,700 head, it may be sometime before things improve.

