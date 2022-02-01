Factory demand pushing prices up — but slowly and carefully

Good price: These prize-winning May 2019-born Limousin cross bullocks, averaging 758kg, sold for €2,020 apiece at Tullow show and sale. Photo: Roger Jones

It is clear that two things are now foremost in the minds of factory bosses: how do we manage to keep base prices in check? And how many finished stock can we expect to get as we go forward?

The answer to the first question is, by removing any impediment to deals — no weight limits and no clipping charges — and further sweetening the deal by offering clients free transport.

To clinch it, agents have been told to labour the point that when you add in quality assurance, sellers are in effect on a base of €4.50-4.55/kg for bullocks and heifers.

That is of course if they come from a quality-assured herd and tick the various age and grade boxes.

As to how many cattle are in the system going into March and April, the accepted wisdom is ‘not enough’.

I’ve spoken to finishers who have received enquiries from multiple factory agents in the last week about how many cattle they are feeding and when they would be ready to sell.

Right now demand from processors is pushing prices up, but slowly and carefully.

The general run of offers has bullocks on a base of €4.30/kg, with €4.35/kg also reported — that’s an increase of 5c/kg.

Heifers are also reported stronger by 5c/kg at €4.35-4.40/kg.

Some agents continue to quote below these figures but they are not getting the numbers. Feedlot operators with contracts and prices built on the weekly Department of Agriculture factory returns are watching developments very closely.

While the sweeteners mentioned above will always be welcomed by finishers, they are in effect being used to keep that national average price down, thus putting a check on the price those on contracts can expect.

For those on contracts, the price bonus on top of the Department’s weekly base average generally ranges from 8-12c/kg for bullocks and bulls, with heifers getting up to 15c/kg in some circumstances.

As always it’s a numbers game and while the kill for the week ending January 23 was up 2,559 at 33,894 compared to the same week last year, overall this year’s kill is back 3,187.

On the cull cow front U grade cows are on €4.10/kg with Rs making €3.90-4.00/kg.

The continental O grade is making €3.80-3.90/kg, while combined loads of well-fleshed Friesian Os and P3s are selling for €3.70/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

Prices have also strengthened on the young bull side, with U grade continentals making €4.40/kg, while mixed loads of Friesian Us and Rs are being bought flat at €4.35/kg.

For bulls under 16 months, the base of €4.25/kg remains in place, but with 16-24-month Rs now making up to €4.35/kg flat, for how much longer will that €4.25/kg hold?

The news and the prospects therefore look promising.

But every cent gained by finishers will be wanted given the increased costs of production.