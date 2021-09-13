Farming

Farming

Factories pull out all the stops to hold beef price stable

Beef prices are set to remain stable this week.

Martin Coughlan

Although the kill for the week ending September 5 hitting 34,474, factory demand quotes being offered stable at €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers.

At present, factory quotes are 55-60c/kg stronger than this time last year despite the current weekly kills being week on week only around 2,000 less than this time last year.

That difference in price is as dramatic as the differences between Mayo's performance against Dublin and that offered on Saturday against Tyrone, a match that on paper had the potential to be close.

