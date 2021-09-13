Factories pull out all the stops to hold beef price stable

Although the kill for the week ending September 5 hitting 34,474, factory demand quotes being offered stable at €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers.

At present, factory quotes are 55-60c/kg stronger than this time last year despite the current weekly kills being week on week only around 2,000 less than this time last year.

That difference in price is as dramatic as the differences between Mayo's performance against Dublin and that offered on Saturday against Tyrone, a match that on paper had the potential to be close.

Like any football match that has the potential to be the close, the winner will often times be decided by not only the skilful use of the ball but by the tactics employed to neutralise the opposition, and when it comes to neutralising their supplier's price expectations Irish cattle factories have quite a bag full of tricks.

I note with interest, for example, reports that some plants appeared to scale back on numbers towards the end of last week, telling prospective sellers that they would have to put off their numbers to yesterday or today.

However, information from the inside indicates that the plants in question were more concerned with having enough cattle for the early days of this week than having their agents on the phone looking on Saturday or Sunday. In other words better to manage the end of last week than be short during the early days of this.

Other reports tell of factory agents targeting "soft sellers" with quotes as low as €4.10/kg and then ringing them back to tell them "they had got" €4.15/kg. Most interesting, however, is how factories appear to be using the various Hereford and Angus bonus schemes to keep their base price quotes "within the lines" for those Hereford and Angus stock.

It works like this. At present, those bonuses run from around 10c/kg for Herefords and 15-20c/kg for Angus. With instructions to keep their base prices as low as possible, some agents have offered a bonus of up to 25c/kg on Angus while at the same time giving a base of €4.15/kg. Added together that's €4.40/kg for an animal under thirty months, which is the same as a €4.20/kg base and a 20c/kg bonus but by doing it the other way it means the factory can legitimately claim they have only paid a base of €4.15/kg for Angus, and that matters.

It matters because if the men with Angus can be kept in line, the factories have a better chance of holding the line with their other farmer clients.

All that said, the most significant thing to emerge over the last month in relation to factory prices is the continuing strength of the cull cow trade. Right now, prices for culls range from U grades at €4.00/kg back to €3.60-3.70/kg for P's. In between R's are on €3.85-3.90 with O's €3.70-3.80/kg. These figures clearly show the underlying strength of the market, which is very positive. Balancing these payments for the factories, however, are the huge numbers of O and P plus grading bullocks and heifers going on the grid at a base of €4.15/kg, which are only realising prices from €4.03to as low as 3.79/kg