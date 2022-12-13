Factories muddy the waters but bases of €5/kg are now a reality

The current factory pricing policy is a bit like a Christmas list: long and confusing with the possibility you’ve forgotten someone or something.

Agents at one end of the country told me their books are relatively strong for this week but “going forward, cattle may not be too plentiful”.

But in the north and west, factory bosses are reported to have told their agents not to walk away from cattle before, like ET, they “phone home” for additional instructions.

ICSA’s Edmund Graham said it has become increasingly difficult to get a true picture of where base prices are at, such is the want among processors for numbers. I agree.

Last Wednesday I was told that O and P grade Friesian bullocks were operating off a flat price of €4.80/kg, with dairy-type Angus on €5.15/kg flat.

By Friday that Angus figure was being reported as €5.25/kg flat, with Friesians on €4.90/kg flat.

Where does that leave those who put their faith in grid prices for a living? On the bullock side, somewhere from €4.85-5.00/kg, with heifers on €4.95-5.05/kg.

That said, I have heard that bases of €5.10-5.20/kg are rife. That could be a combination of rumours and wishful thinking.

But it could be more than that, given that mart prices for cull cows took another lift last week, with factory reps paying €2.80-3.00/kg for quality continentals and up to €2.60/kg for heavy Friesians.

600kg Angus bullocks sold at some marts for €2.80-2.90/kg.

There is another angle to all this: some reports indicate that factories are more intent at present on doing deals with those who have smaller numbers and buying in marts as opposed to trying to lean on bigger finishers for supplies.

The rationale is that those with bigger numbers fattening — some of whom are on contract pricing — are not prepared because of the costs to take anything less than a base of €5.20/kg plus whatever bonuses they are entitled to.

This may yet happen but probably not until the numbers of cull cows start to come back.

The latest data available from the Department shows that for the week ending December 4, the kill at exporting plants was 36,085, bringing the year’s overall figure to 1,670,380 — up 118,204 (or 8pc) on 2021.

Of that 36,085, 30pc were cull cows. The same week last year saw 35,289 slaughtered with 26pc being cull cows; in 2020 it was 36,424, with 24pc cull cows.

The percentage of bullocks slaughtered each year remained constant at 34pc, as did young bulls at 9pc, but heifers dipped from 32pc in 2020 to 27pc this year.

The number of cull cows slaughtered in that week is up 2,196 on 2020.

Estimates for last week put the total kill around 35,500.