Factories left ‘stretched’ by extra demand as people flock back to restaurants after restrictions lifted

As a relieved population descends on restaurants for a well-deserved post-restrictions meal out, there are concerns that there may not be enough beef and lamb to meet demand.

So unexpected was the government’s announcement that wholesale food companies and food production facilities were caught largely unawares.

The chain of supply is “stretched”, with food companies cancelling leave due to staff while hotels report difficulty in sourcing sufficient quantities.

You might expect this added demand to lead to an increase in prices paid to farmers.

But as of yesterday morning, factories were holding the line, with base prices for bullocks continuing on a general run of €4.25-4.30/kg and heifers on €4.30-4.35/kg.

Cull cows also remain largely unchanged.

Expand Close Latest factory quotes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory quotes

However, demand for manufacturing beef has driven up quotes for young bulls, with reports of flat prices up to €4.35/kg for mixed loads U and R grades bulls up to 24 months.

In general, U grades continue on €4.30-4.35/kg with R grades on €4.25/kg while O grades continue on €4.10/kg. Under-16-month bulls remain on a base of €4.25/kg.

With base prices not really having moved much over the last three weeks, it is interesting to look in detail at all the various payments that make up a cheque and to see which factories were strongest.

Data from the Department of Agriculture shows that for the week ending January 16, the overall average price paid by processors for R4 grade steers including Vat was 456.11c/kg, with O4s 443.59c/kg and P3s 407.56c/kg.

Among the heifers U3 grades averaged 471.17c/kg with R4s on 460.25c/kg followed by O4s on 450.7c/kg.

On the cull side overall prices paid ranged from 374.92c/kg for O4s back to 342.88c/kg for P2s, with better P4 cows 364.25c/kg.

When it came to paying for those R4 steers, Dunbia Slane was strongest on an average of 479.55c/kg followed by ABP Cahir on 465.03c/kg, with Kepak Watergrasshill 464.25c/kg.

ABP Nenagh were top for U3 heifers at 483.6c/kg, Kepak Clonee were next on 482.2c/kg with Foyle Meats in Donegal third at 478.44c/kg.

For P3 cows, Dunleavy Meats in Mayo lead the way on 374.05c/kg with Liffey Meats on 369.32c/kg, Euro Farm foods in Duleek on 366.45c/kg and Kepak Athleague on 366.27c/kg.