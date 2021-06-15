Euro boost helps kick on Irish beef prices

Steak is a popular choice thanks to the good weather and the Euros

Barbeque-fuelled demand has finally forced factories to yield again on price.

The partial reopening of the hospitality sector, good weather in Ireland and the UK and the start of the European Championships have all been cited as underpinning demand for beef.

Prices are said to have moved up by 5c/kg this week, for steers and heifers despite efforts by factories to keep a lid on prices over the past month.

Quotes for steers now stand at €4.15/kg, with €4.20/kg also reported, while heifers are said to have 'solidified' around €4.20/kg.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said shed cattle are gone through the system and poor grass growth will delay grass cattle, further tightening available supplies.

He said market conditions are strong as demand from the food service sector increases for the summer months and more reopening’s take place.

"Farmers should sell hard as factories struggle to match supplies with market demand," he said.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia recently revised down its predictions for supplies of finished cattle this year with the kill now expected to reduce up to 120,000 head this year.

In the UK, despite recent slight declines in the beef trade, prices are still almost 50c above the five-year average.