Easing of lockdown and resurgent live trade force the factories into price rises

Martin Coughlan

With the lockdown starting to ease and big players such as McDonald’s preparing for a phased return to normal trading, factory prices here continue to improve.

Farmers with cull cows have benefited most so far, with their prices last week hardening by around another 10c/kg.

Those with good numbers of fit cows are now reported to be securing from €3.10-3.20/kg for Rs with combined loads of O and better P grades achieving a flat €3/kg.