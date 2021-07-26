Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Despite Brexit talk the UK is continuing to drive Irish beef trade

Irish beef prices are considerably higher than those on the continent. Photo: Brian Farrell. Expand
Beef Quotes July 27. Expand

Close

Irish beef prices are considerably higher than those on the continent. Photo: Brian Farrell.

Irish beef prices are considerably higher than those on the continent. Photo: Brian Farrell.

Beef Quotes July 27.

Beef Quotes July 27.

/

Irish beef prices are considerably higher than those on the continent. Photo: Brian Farrell.

Martin Coughlan

Despite rumours that some plants were considering dropping quotes by 5c/kg, information yesterday indicated that prices would remain as they were last week.

This means bullocks, in general, are being quoted at €4.25-4.30/kg with some €4.35/kg available. On the heifer side, the general run is €4.30-4.35/kg, with the tops seeing €4.40/kg. Among the bulls, those under sixteen months are on a R grade base of €4.25/kg, with those under twenty-two months seeing U’s on €4.25-4.35/kg with O’s back around the €4.10/kg mark.

Cull cows also continue to hold with better P grades ranging from €3.60/kg to €3.70-3.80/kg when combined with O’s. R grade culls are on €3.90/kg with U’s at €4.00/kg. Specialist cow finishers are, however, squeezing a shake more due to their bigger numbers.

Most Watched

Privacy