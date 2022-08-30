Declining carcase weights are playing a major part in factories’ price calculations

Size matters: The suspicion among many is that the volumes coming out of the boning halls over the last year has diminished

If you ask what has driven factory prices this year, you are generally given the over-simplified answer that supplies are scarce and demand is strong.

The figures used to support this argument usually come from the Department’s weekly meat market reports, which are based on the numbers slaughtered at our main exporting plants.

These have been consistent in showing this year’s cumulative kill as being 8-11pc ahead of last year.

For example the report for the week ending August 21 records that week’s kill as being 34,778, bringing this year’s total to 1,104,010, as against 1,018,985 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 85,025 or 8pc.

But how much beef are these kill numbers actually producing? It was established through questions in the Dáil last year that such data does not exist for the public record.

The suspicion among many is that the volumes coming out of the boning halls over the last year has diminished.

Now data from the Central Statistics Office clearly indicates that the overall average carcase weight of all bovine animals slaughtered in this country has collapsed in the last two years.

Analysis by the Farming Independent shows this year’s average carcase weight to date of 323kg to be 6.77kg less than the 329.77kg recorded for the first seven months of 2021.

However, the difference in weight from the first seven months of 2020 as against this year is a whopping 48.5kg: then, it was 371.5kg.

Factory representatives and agents were reluctant to comment on these figures or their implications on Ireland’s ability to maintain supplies into our export markets.

Factory suppliers, though, pointed to three factors that have affected the fall-off in the tonnage of beef produced: the decimation of both the bull beef and suckler sectors; the proliferation of the Angus breed, who mature at a younger age but lighter weights; and the increase in the number of lighter dairy stock being slaughtered.

While the figures don’t actually tell us how much saleable beef the sector is producing, they do give a clear indication that processors have to be slaughtering more cattle today to get the same weight of beef as they did in 2020.

And that alongside demand must be a major factor in determining where factories set their prices.

As to where we are on prices, both bullocks and heifers continue on bases of €4.80-4.85/kg.

Expand Close Latest factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latest factory prices

While base prices remain firm, the factories are succeeding in limiting those with numbers to only an additional 5c/kg, meaning the top for bases is no better than €4.90/kg — and that’s only I’m told available on the heifer side.

With grass scarce due to the drought, meal feeding costs prohibitive and round bales possibly worth more to sell than feed, those average weights won’t be getting a whole lot better in the short term.