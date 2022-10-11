Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dearth of cull cows likely to keep prices high up to Christmas

Soaring milk price means there won’t be a rush of dairy culls

More valuable alive: With milk prices in the realms of 60c/litre, gone are the days when dairy farmers would move anything that was not in calf, had bad feet or some other non-milk-related malady. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

More valuable alive: With milk prices in the realms of 60c/litre, gone are the days when dairy farmers would move anything that was not in calf, had bad feet or some other non-milk-related malady. Photo: Roger Jones

More valuable alive: With milk prices in the realms of 60c/litre, gone are the days when dairy farmers would move anything that was not in calf, had bad feet or some other non-milk-related malady. Photo: Roger Jones

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

More valuable alive: With milk prices in the realms of 60c/litre, gone are the days when dairy farmers would move anything that was not in calf, had bad feet or some other non-milk-related malady. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

With 38,408 cattle going through factory lairages the week ending October 2, the factory agent who reckons “men are on the road to sell cattle” is dead right.

While the kill is 2,702 stronger than the same week last year, the percentages of bullocks, heifers, cull cows and young bulls slaughtered are largely the same.

Most Watched

Privacy