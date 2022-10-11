Dearth of cull cows likely to keep prices high up to Christmas

With 38,408 cattle going through factory lairages the week ending October 2, the factory agent who reckons “men are on the road to sell cattle” is dead right.

While the kill is 2,702 stronger than the same week last year, the percentages of bullocks, heifers, cull cows and young bulls slaughtered are largely the same.

This is relevant because at 6,812 for that week, the number of cull cows killed is only up 730 or just over 1pc.

With milk prices in the realms of 60c/litre, gone are the days when dairy farmers would move anything that was not in calf, had bad feet or some other non-milk-related malady — now anything that can milk is kept for as long as possible.

This means that the traditional late autumn/early winter rush of cull cows into the factories has been largely postponed until after Christmas.

And with mart prices for culls still very strong, a share that are sold go either back into the dairy herd or are bought by specialised finishers for further feeding.

The upshot is that once we get past the current high kill numbers, the slack won’t really be taken up by a rush of cull cows — or at least that’s the hope.

In relation to prices, despite the disappointment that this week’s factory quotes are largely back another 5c/kg to €4.60-4.65/kg for both bullocks and heifers, the reality is that we are killing more cattle per week at prices 40-45c/kg above where they were this time last year.

As to what’s actually being paid, some regular suppliers were still operating off €4.65-4.70/kg bases at the end of last week but for the majority, prices had already slipped that 5c/kg.

Bulls and cull are both back 10c/kg. U grade bulls up to 24 months are getting €4.70-4.75/kg with R grades on €4.65-4.70/kg.

R grade cows continue on €4.50-4.60/kg with O grades slipping 10c/kg to €4.20-4.30/kg, while the better P grade also drops 10c/kg to €3.90-4.00/kg.

Rumours circulated two weeks ago that factories were not prepared to hold any significant volumes of beef in cold storage for length of time due to rising electricity costs.

However, a report from the European Parliamentary Research Service makes interesting reading. It points out: “In response to the coronavirus crisis in 2020, the EU Commission put in place exceptional measures in the form of granting private storage aid for dairy and meat products.

“The scheme allowed the temporary removal of products from the market for two to six months, and rebalancing the market in the long term.”

It also adds, interestingly, that the Commission “may grant private operators support for the storage of fresh and chilled meat” if a “difficult market situation or economic developments” arise that have the potential to have “a significant negative impact on the margins in the sector”.