Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Cuts to cull cows quotes help factories keep lid on beef prices

Factories

Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Photo: Brian Farrell

Photo: Brian Farrell

Photo: Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

Getting your message across in business is a key element to success and beef factories are past masters. In recent weeks they have managed to very quietly stymie any further price rises on the steer and heifer side by cutting quotes for cull cows. They remind me of the Borg from Star Trek, unrelenting and unrepentant.

The Borg’s monotoned mission statement “Resistance is futile. You will be assimilated” is the equivalent of the factories saying, “If you’ve got beef to sell... we will get them all in the end.”

Most Watched

Privacy