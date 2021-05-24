Cuts to cull cows quotes help factories keep lid on beef prices

Getting your message across in business is a key element to success and beef factories are past masters. In recent weeks they have managed to very quietly stymie any further price rises on the steer and heifer side by cutting quotes for cull cows. They remind me of the Borg from Star Trek, unrelenting and unrepentant.

The Borg’s monotoned mission statement “Resistance is futile. You will be assimilated” is the equivalent of the factories saying, “If you’ve got beef to sell... we will get them all in the end.”

While they may get the vast majority of the beef produced, the option of selling through the mart system has helped maintain factory prices this year.

Add to this the fact that factories are still very keen for supplies, plus with the economy here and abroad opening up, you could well see demand increase, especially if good weather makes outdoor dining attractive.

However, with the kill staying in the region of 29-30,000, factories have succeeded in pulling cull cows by 10-15c/kg due to the fact that they now account for over 25pc of the current weekly kill.

Some plants also appear intent on damaging confidence in the market for steers, with reports indicating that flat prices for Friesians have dried up to be replaced with a grid base of €4.00/kg.

These changes aside, the market is steady, with the majority of finishers still on €4.10/kg for bullocks and €4.15/kg for heifers.

For those with numbers more continues to be possible while those with Angus continue to see all in prices of €4.50-4.60/kg.

The bull market edged slightly lower last week with U grades making €4.10/kg and R’s on €4.00/kg while O’s continued to float up and down from €4.00/kg, depending on numbers and whether they are continental or of a more dairy make up.

While cull cows have eased back, a take-up in the weather could see any further fall in their price stopped dead. I say that because at present, some dairy farmers and specialised feeders are being forced to offload more than would be expected at this time of year because of issues in relation to grass supply and after the last week of heavy rain deteriorating field conditions. Department figures for the week ending the 16th of May show the cull cow kill at 7,567 or 25.3% of the overall kill of 29,929 for that week. Of nearly more significance is that at 7,567 culls are 2,746 ahead of the same week last year.

Des Morrison, chairman of ICMSA’s livestock committee, reminded me at the weekend that we are now approaching the first anniversary of China’s suspension of beef imports from Ireland. At the time, trade was suspended due to an atypical BSE case in a 14-year old animal. Once touted by both politicians and the industry as the great new hope for Irish beef exports, its perceived importance slipped quickly from view once the ban was announced.

Mr Morrison wants an update on what progress has been made on reopening trade with China, commenting that, “At this stage, we think that an update is required and farmers need to hear from the Departments and Agencies concerned where the negotiations are at, and when we can expect the Chinese market to be re-opened to Irish beef?”