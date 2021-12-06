Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Continuing strong numbers keeping base prices in check

Base prices only 5-10c/kg better than in early September

It&rsquo;s a deal: This 788kg Montbéliarde cow, born January 2010, sold for €1,230 at Carnew Mart. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Close

It&rsquo;s a deal: This 788kg Montbéliarde cow, born January 2010, sold for €1,230 at Carnew Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

It’s a deal: This 788kg Montbéliarde cow, born January 2010, sold for €1,230 at Carnew Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Latest factory prices

Latest factory prices

/

It’s a deal: This 788kg Montbéliarde cow, born January 2010, sold for €1,230 at Carnew Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan

Here we are in the second week of December, and the base prices for bullocks and heifers are only 5-10c/kg better than they were in early September.

In October a lot of people predicted that numbers would contract in November and prices would go up.

Most Watched

Privacy