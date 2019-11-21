Chinese demand pushes Brazil beef prices to record high

Cattle are loaded at the Lebanese flag ship NADA in the port of Santos, Brazil December 2, 2017. Twenty-seven thousand animals will be transported to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Iskenderun, according to Ecoporto terminal company. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cattle are loaded at the Lebanese flag ship NADA in the port of Santos, Brazil December 2, 2017. Twenty-seven thousand animals will be transported to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Iskenderun, according to Ecoporto terminal company. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Roberto Samora

Brazil’s famous barbecue is getting more expensive as Chinese demand is increasingly swallowing up the country’s beef supply, pushing Brazilian cattle prices to a record high.

China’s hunger for foreign meat has shot up as an outbreak of African swine fever has decimated its domestic pig population and has sent it looking for substitutes. Chinese imports of Brazilian meat are up 23.6% for January to October against the same period last year, meatpackers association Abrafrigo says.

Wholesale beef prices in the greater Sao Paulo area have consequently hit an all-time high of 13.9 reais per kilogram ($1.50 per pound) this week, according to University of Sao Paulo’s Cepea research center, a benchmark think-tank.

That’s feeding through and having an impact on consumer prices.

Beef prices have risen 36.4% this year in São Paulo, the biggest consumer market, to 14.69 reais per kg on Wednesday.

“Meat (prices) will continue to rise and this will pose a challenge for the housewife,” said Andre Braz, an economist with the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian university.

“When beef rises, other meats also rise ... it’s a question of substitution,” he added.

The price hike comes as Brazilians are set to receive their so-called “thirteenth salary” ahead of the Christmas holiday that is expected to push up domestic demand for meat in spite of high prices, further tightening the market.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“How can you tell someone not to celebrate the end of the year?,” Braz said.

China has actively sought to import more meat from Brazil, licensing 24 additional beef plants for export since the start of the year. Only 16 were permitted to do so at the start of 2019.

“We knew that there would be big demand for cows to slaughter, but not of this magnitude,” said Péricles Salazar, president of Abrafrigo. “The number of companies licensed by China was really significant.”

Total Brazilian beef exports in January to October were 1.5 million tonnes, 11% higher than in 2018, and those to China were 23.6% higher at 320,000 tonnes in the same period.

The weakness of the Brazilian real currency, at nearly 4.2 reais per U.S. dollar, is also encouraging exports.

Salazar said that those meat packers who did not get licenses to export to China are seeing their margins shrink as other export destinations are not offering similarly high prices.

He said the industry expects even more meatpackers to be licensed to export to China yet this year.

Salazar and Braz said the market cannot sustain such high meat prices forever.

Braz predicts that meat prices will start to go down in February or March, provided there are normal weather conditions for grazing pastures and the cattle supply is seasonally higher.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

File photo

Martin Coughlan: The vanity of an R-grade is still the holy grail for many
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Young bulls continue to be the hardest for farmers to sell
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: Home-grown feed doing the job for our bulls
Junior star: Martin Ryan of Copperfield House, Cabra, Thurles, Co Tipperary with Goldstar Osanna, Junior Champion at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale of heifers at GM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday. She sold for €11,000 for export to Northern Ireland

Those who stood back for Brexit are now moving
Crowds at a Teagasc farm walk

John Heney: Teagasc U-turn gives me hope of a brave new world for Irish farming
Stock image

'Beef exports to China must deliver a return for farmers'
John Joyce

John Joyce: Weather gets the better of our best-laid plans


Top Stories

Daneiel Davey

'I continue to farm because I have a real connection to the land'
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Half of Irish farmers do not feel confident using technology - report
Thorny issue: A right of way can be established by written agreement either between two landowners or by long use

'Can I anonymously register a right of way without my neighbour...
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry Co-op to raise €90m from plc share disposal
In Ireland and the UK, there was a reduction in underlying agronomy services and crop input volumes of 24.1pc in the period. Stock photo

Origin shares slump amid weather warning
Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)

Irish pig prices hit a record high
Quiet contemplation: Cows grazing on the 308ac dairy farm associated with the Benedictine abbey at Glenstal in Co Limerick

Abbey days are here again as 308ac Glenstal dairy farm hits leasing...