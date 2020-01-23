Cattle prices static despite a tightening of supplies

While quotes for bullocks and heifers appear static, I'm told that if you have numbers of in-spec stock, those figures can be translated into slightly stronger prices, or added to by the inclusion of free or subsidised haulage.

I've had reports from several quarters that factory feedlot supplies have tightened considerably - which helps explain the very strong prices being paid at marts for good-quality forward stores.

Supplies continue to operate around the 35,000 mark per week, with indications that last week's kill may be a shake less at around 34,600.

The feeling is that factories are uncertain as to where the trade is going, with reports continuing that China is becoming difficult.

All that said there is still a want from factories for stock, with one agent telling me he was now in a position to offer €3.40/kg for "well-fleshed" O-grade bulls.

However, quotes for U- and R-grade bulls were unchanged yesterday, with the top of the market appearing to be €3.60/kg and €3.50/kg respectively, and a lot of plants quoting €3.50/kg and 3.40/kg.

Prices for cull cows are also unchanged with R-grades €3.00-3.10/kg, O-grades €2.90/kg and P+3s €2.80/kg.

Matters at the Beef Task Force continue to trundle along, with Teagasc making its first presentation to all parties on Thursday, January 9 on a review of grid price differentials.

Having studied the figures used as a basis in the original Drennan study that this review aims to update, I feel the numbers involved in the study - 336 - were not adequate to reflect the profile of the national kill.

Significant price boxes had no animals analysed. Other boxes had only from one to three animals.

Instead updating a study that used significant numbers of Friesian-Holstein and Holstein-Friesian-Angus cross bullocks slaughtered out of a shed at barely 24 months, farmers should insist on a completely new study.

The title of the current Teagasc study is 'Construction of the beef quality payment system - a desktop analysis of the effect of updated prices on the beef quality payment system.

Reanalysing Dr Drennan's original study will in my opinion do nothing to resolve issues around the grid, because when all is said and done the only figure that really matters is the base price.

When the base price is poor no amount of jigging around with price differentials will cover the costs of farming production.

