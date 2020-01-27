Cattle futures set multi-month lows as China virus fears hit markets

Shoppers wearing face masks in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)
Shoppers wearing face masks in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

Tom Polansek

U.S. live and feeder cattle futures touched their lowest prices in months on Friday as traders booked profits amid fears about the spread of a new virus from China.

Broad selling also hit pig futures, along with equities and crude oil as investors moved into safe-haven assets.

Developments in the spread of the coronavirus will likely continue to direct cattle futures on Monday, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based commodities broker Allendale.

Concerns increased as U.S. health officials confirmed a second U.S. case of the coronavirus and France confirmed its first three cases, while Chinese authorities sought to contain an outbreak that has killed at least 41 people in the country and infected about 1,000.

“I don’t know how much pressure we should have seen due to the coronavirus but based on psychology, it fits,” Nelson said.

April live cattle futures reached their lowest price since Oct. 31 before ending up 0.125 cent at 124.300 cents per pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. CME March feeder cattle futures dropped 0.850 cent to 139.675 cents per pound and touched their lowest level since Nov. 22.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report issued after the close of trading, said the nation had 12 million head of cattle on feed for slaughter as of Jan. 1, up 2.3% from a year earlier. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had projected an increase of 2.2%.

The USDA said 1.83 million head were placed in feedlots during December, up 3.5% from the previous year. Analysts were expecting an increase of 3.4%.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The data was “neutral across the board,” Nelson said.

Uncertainty about Chinese demand for U.S. meat continues to hang over the livestock markets.

Beijing pledged to increase imports of U.S. agricultural products in a trade deal signed last week that is meant to reduce tensions after nearly two years of a tit-for-tat tariff war. Traders are unsure about the timing and scale of future Chinese purchases, though.

China needs to further boost meat imports after an outbreak of a fatal pig disease, African swine fever, decimated its herd.

Weekly U.S. pork shipments to China from Jan. 10-16 were 16,917 tonnes, the biggest reported since February 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Net sales to China, the world’s largest pork consumer, were relatively modest at 2,996 tonnes.

CME February lean hog futures fell 1.275 cents to 67.225 cents per pound. The most-active April contract ended down 1.900 cents at 73.450 cents, a day after reaching a two-week high.

Reuters


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Raymond de Vere Hunt with some of his pedigree polled Hereford's at his farm in Dualla, Cashel.

Historic day as Tipperary herd makes waves across the water

Factory quotes remain 'stuck in gear', with bullocks continuing on...
Demand: This 870Kg Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 sold for €1,620 at Ballymote. Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices static despite a tightening of supplies
Suckler specialist: Martin O'Connor on his farm in Tulsk Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Rossie farmer defies beef gloom by betting big on suckler 'super cows'
Tyler Madden from Mayo at the Farmer's beef price protest in Dublin last week. The protest by the Individual Farmers of Ireland group was the biggest blockade yet. Photo: Mark Condren

John Heney: Beef Plan Movement needs to go back to basics
File photo

Lairage weighing system on hold due to lack of farmer demand, Beef...

'The water is flowing off the mountains at speeds we have never seen before'


Top Stories

Elderly farmers must recognise their limitations - HSA
mcvicar

Combilift co-founder plans to hit €1bn in turnover but is really happiest on...
'It's time for farmers to wake up and put a stop to this larceny. In the coming years, farmers will be putting more sequestration capacity in place - but the capacity that is already in place also belongs to them and could be their most valuable asset. The political party that acknowledges farmers' right of ownership of their sequestration capacity will get my vote' (stock photo)

Letter: 'Farmers branded carbon criminals'
Getty Images

Man arrested in connection with several 'occult' attacks on sheep...
Mood music: Leo Varadkar and candidate Emer Currie join a ukulele class at Castleknock Community College, Dublin. PhOTO: GARETH CHANEY/COLLINS

FG to offer rural sites to families at cut prices
Mitsubishi L200

Mitsubishi's new L200 has the style to pick up more customers
Eamon Corley addresses farmers at a previous meeting in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks hang over fundraising