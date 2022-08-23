Bumper prices luring heavier stock down the mart route

Mart numbers in general remained strong last week, but more forward/beef animals are being presented.

Most mart managers are seeing more traditional finishers turning away from the factory road and protecting their investment by off-loading some of their heavy stock ahead of time through the marts.

This trend started in earnest late last summer and continued all the way through the autumn.

This year those increased numbers of forward and three-quarter-finished cattle are again coming.

While last year the attraction was mainly strong mart prices, this year there is the added consideration that meal prices for finishing are through the roof.

Another factor is the volume and quality of silage made this year, on the back of the exorbitant prices demanded for fertiliser in the spring.

Two contractors have told me the quality of some of silage they cut has been questionable — they say too little fertiliser was applied and the crops, while left longer than normal to bulk, lacked enough sugar to preserve properly.

Still, it’s the prices being achieved that are the major driving force.

Last week’s ringside returns shows that the overall average price of 400-599kg bullocks rose by 6c/kg (or €24-36/hd) with the top continentals in both the 400-499kg and 500-599kg sections averaging well above €3.00/kg at €3.11 and €3.06/kg respectively.

On the heifer side overall averages remained static, or slipped by less than 2c/kg.

What happened above 600kg is more significant.

The 600kg+ bullock fell back by 2c/kg to €2.53/kg on average while the 600kg+ heifer stayed at €2.70/kg.

With factory base prices largely stuck on €4.80-4.85/kg for both bullocks and heifers, and factories continuing to apply pressure and with many sales yards reporting increased numbers of heavy stock, you might have expected the 600kg+ animal to have slipped more.

And it would be normal for any reduction in prices of the heavier bullock or heifer at this time of year to have a knock-on effect further down the weights.

That did not happen last week — so why not?

Michael Harty of Central Auctions is among a cadre of mart managers who feel that those buying cattle are paying no attention to current factory prices as they appear to be working off factory returns from cattle they killed a month to six weeks ago.

Furthermore, reports indicate that factory feedlots are not as active as they might be, meaning that the strength of the mart trade rests squarely on the shoulders of farmers and private feedlots.

In the Know – around thge marts

Roscrea

Trade here was dominated by farmer buyers, with factory feedlots appearing to limit their activity.

With buyers appearing to be working off factory returns from cattle they killed a month to six weeks ago, forward continental types made €2.80-3.00/kg.

Quality stores topped out at €3.48/kg, in the case of four 493kg Charolais bullocks at €1,720/hd.

The number of heavy bullocks was limited but 630kg Friesians sold to €2.33/kg, with 635kg Herefords making €2.49/kg.

Drumshanbo

Mart manager Eoin Kane reckoned there was a slight improvement in prices overall, with nice 300-400kg heifers selling for €2.80-3.00/kg and “a bit long with it at times”.

Top-end 500kg+ heifers made €2.80-3.00/kg.

There was keen interest in the 78 cull cows present — mostly Charolais — from both feeders and factories.

Prices ranged from €1,400-2,200/hd, with most selling from €1,500-1,900/hd.

There was an entry of 150 for the special sale of organic cattle, with store types making €2.70-3.10/kg while beef lots sold from €2.60-2.80/kg.

Kilrush

Two 390kg Limousin bullocks sold for €1,200/hd or €3.08/kg at this good-size sale, with a 455kg Charolais making €2.96/kg, while a 495kg Limousin clicked €2.79/kg.

Among the traditional breeds, three 383kg Angus made €2.50/kg, with three 342kg Herefords averaging €2.75/kg.

At the heavier end a 585kg Hereford pushed onto €2.65/kg, while a 710kg Friesian made €2.45/kg.

On the heifer side the top calls included two 640kg Limousins at €2.65/kg, with a 570kg Limousin at €2.70/kg and a further two 470kgs making €2.81/kg.

Aged bulls from the dairy herd averaged €2.12/kg.

Blessington

The story here was also of improved numbers, with a lot of forward cattle on offer and a continuation of strong prices across all classes.

Beef bullocks sold from €1,110-1,340/hd over the €/kg, with beef heifers making €960-1,260/hd over their weight.

Continental bullocks made €560-1,040/hd over the €/kg, with continental store heifers selling for €540-940/hd over €/kg.

Hereford and Angus store bullocks sold from €460-820/hd over the €/kg, with Friesian stores making €350-640/hd over the weight.

Beef cows made €660-1,140/hd over the €/kg, with feeder types €350-600/hd over their weight.

Listowel

Barney O’Connell noted there was a strong trade for forward types with the better cull cow also showing improvement.

Samples among those culls included a 795kg Angus at €2,030, a 600kg Friesian at €1,300 and a lesser-fleshed 700kg Friesian at €1,310.

While good heavy Friesian cows operated from €1.70-2.00/kg, light poorer-quality parlour jobs were back around €1.00-1.30/kg.

There wasn’t a big turnout of heavy bullocks but those that were there performed very well: twelve 667.5kg Herefords made €1,580/hd, and another twelve of 704.5kg sold for €1,650/hd, while fourteen 719kg Friesians made €1,510/hd.

Enniscorthy

The entry here last week, while a shade easier overall, continued the trend of strong numbers of heavy/forward cattle.

Forward and beef bullocks ranged from €710-1,500/hd over the €/kg and culminated in a 730kg Limousin seeing the hammer at €2,230 or €3.05/kg.

Light continental stores sold from €420-880/hd over the €/kg, while forward Friesian bullocks made €600-740/hd over the weight.

Beef heifers made €890-1210/hd over the €/kg, with forward types €660-960/hd over the weight, while lighter heifers sold from €420-760/hd over their weight.

The standout sale on the heifer side saw a 640kg Limousin sell for €1,850 or €2.89/kg.

Kanturk

Although not overly big at 330 cattle and 60 calves, prices probably benefited from the reduced numbers, with seven 630kg Friesian bullocks averaging €1,280/hd and three 530kg Herefords making €1,330/hd, while two 800kg Shorthorns made €1,790/hd.

Among the heifers three Angus at 583kg made €1,520, with a further three at 590kg averaging €1,510/hd, while two at 510kgs saw the hammer at €1,315/hd.

Top calls on the cull cow side included 730kg and 615kg Friesians at €1,370/hd and €1,400hd respectively.