Better Angus making up to €5.75/kg as flat pricing takes over

Working out base prices is becoming more and more challenging, so prevalent has flat pricing become.

Sellers have forced this change away from grid pricing on the factories, who need cattle to supply an increasingly hungry market.

The processors are effectively conceding that when they have to, they are prepared to sacrifice the grid — and its labyrinth of price confusion — to establish better relations with suppliers.

They know that they need to keep those who are currently fattening in the game for the long haul.

Are any of the farm organisations prepared to approach the Minister for Agriculture and ask him to support a review of the entire grid-pricing concept.

The initial idea was it would support quality beef production from the suckler sector, which is now under attack from an expanding dairy division as well as the Government’s own action plan on climate.

Speaking of which, where to now for the Government’s low carbon emissions policy that would see beef cattle numbers slashed?

Two years ago the strategy was to sacrifice cattle farming because it was perceived as a business that was losing money, while dairy numbers would be untouched because it was suppose to be the only cash cow in town.

That logic did not foresee a world food shortage and beef price increases in Europe of up to 70pc.

With food inflation now a hot topic, will our Government quietly put the more draconian elements of their climate action policy on the back burner, in the hope that increased production might stabilise supermarket prices?

And stable is the word for the factory trade, with €5.20-5.30/kg the general run of grid base prices for both bullocks and heifers yesterday.

Where the real market is at is a completely different question.

To start with, when you add 20c/kg quality assurance to the base for bullocks and heifers under 30 months, you’re at €5.40-5.50/kg.

Add in up to 30c/kg for Angus and 20c/kg for Hereford and you reach €5.60-5.80/kg.

For those with a range of potential grades or dairy-cross stock, flat pricing continues to be the preferred option.

Taking the plainer Friesian bullock as the bottom rung of the ladder, you’re looking at flat prices of €5.20-5.30/kg.

Dairy-cross Angus are selling to €5.50/kg, while better-quality Angus are making €5.70-5.75/kg.

Department figures show that for the week ending May 22, the general steer price paid for R- to R+ with fat scores of 3- to 3+ was €5.41-5.45/kg, with the top prices paid for these grades coming in at €5.81-6.30/kg.