Better Angus making up to €5.75/kg as flat pricing takes over

The processors are effectively conceding that when they have to, they are prepared to sacrifice the grid — and its labyrinth of price confusion — to establish better relations with suppliers

Hefty: This Charolais cull cow, weighing 830kg, sold for €2,600 at Mohill Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand
Latest factory prices Expand

Hefty: This Charolais cull cow, weighing 830kg, sold for €2,600 at Mohill Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

Martin Coughlan

Working out base prices is becoming more and more challenging, so prevalent has flat pricing become.

Sellers have forced this change away from grid pricing on the factories, who need cattle to supply an increasingly hungry market.

