Beef trade: With finishers on their knees, who's asking the hard questions?

Keeping the show on the road: Mart Manager Sean Ryan oversees the unloading of cattle for weighing in Sixmilebridge Mart last Saturday Photo: James Tracey Expand

Martin Coughlan

The factory trade continues to return no good news for those in the fattening game despite kill figures remaining very low, 25,129 for the week ending the 24th of April. 

Tentative signs two weeks ago that base prices for bullocks and heifers might be about to rise have so far failed to materialise; as every factory agent I spoke with over the weekend continued to quote a base price for bullocks and heifers of €3.40/kg.

The fact that this is a short working week means that a lot of what will be required was probably bought last week meaning that factories are under very little pressure to source extra supplies.