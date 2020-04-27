Beef Trade: Some reports factory agents more anxious for stock as kill falls

I'm in my local supermarket on Sunday morning, a shopping list in hand. We tend to be a red meat family; however, both chicken and fish also feature at least once a week.

Hence there was nothing unusual in the fact that I had an order for a cooked chicken. What I did find unusual was the price I was expected to pay, €5.25, for what in my mind appeared to be an awfully small bird.

It was so small I ordered a second one, now I had €10.50 spent and that amount of money started me thinking.

Going to the pre-packed beef fridge, I picked up two strip lion steaks totalling €6.99, 750grams of beef mince €2.89 and 410grms of diced beef at €3, cumulative total €12.88. Allowing that the steaks were a meal for two, the mince and the diced beef, by comparison, offered the potential for at least two full family dinners.

The mince alone would make enough Bolognese for one family dinner with possibly enough left over to put in a small shepherd's pie while the diced beef was a family stew.

Organised properly we'd be eating well for far longer on that €12.88 than the one dinner afforded us by those two €5.25 chickens

I accept that what I've said above doesn't make a lot of Ireland's primary beef producers any better especially as base prices for bullocks and heifers remained set at €3.40/kg yesterday. However, my little exercise does show that at this time of unprecedented uncertainty, beef appears to be the better option for the hard-pressed consumer when you compare its cost against other protein sources.

Little wonder then that the US Department of Agriculture last week announced a $5.1 billion direct aid package for US cattle farmers. A considerably different approach than the market support measures such as Aids to Private Storage (APS) touted by the EU.

Returning to current factory prices and availability of supplies, the reality is supplies have tightened with weekly kills now down to 25,000; however, one procurement officer told me "It's no good. Half our customers are closed and that's spelt C L O S E D Martin."

That said reports continue to circulate of factory agents last week appearing more anxious for stock, which, while not the same as saying they were willing to offer more money is at least a step in the right direction. Equally so was the comment from another factory agent who told me that there was a possible 5c/kg "squeak" in heifer prices, bringing them to €3.45/kg.

Prices for bulls also appear to be edging in the right direction while still generally beached at €3.40 for U's and €3.30 for R's I was also quoted €3.50 and €3.40 although the same man told me O's were, "Difficult, maybe €3.20 for the better one"

Cows also appear to be recovering with prices hardening around €2.90-2.80/kg for R's with O's on €2.60/kg and better P grades €2.50/kg. These prices are 5-10c/kg above where we were during the two short weeks at Easter time. Driving these improvements for both bulls and cull cows is the belief that demand for manufacturing beef maybe about to increase. While Super Mac's is not Mc Donald's their decision last week to reopen with a limited drive-through and delivery service does pose the question as to whether the likes of Mc Donald's will quickly follow suit.