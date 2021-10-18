Beef trade: It’s the question on everyone’s lips: When will cattle numbers dry up?

Premium
A cattle farmer said to me at a mart recently that there was “great comfort” in the fact factory prices for cattle “have remained consistent” over the last few months. He was referring to the reality that for most sellers, base prices for bullocks and heifers have remained more or less fixed during that time at €4.15-4.25/kg.
Having prices consistent at €4.15-4.25/kg is one thing, however this time last year, they were also “consistent” but at €3.60-3.65/kg. Supplies also remain consistent with the week ending the 10th of the month, recording just shy of 36,000 with the belief that last week also saw a similar number processed.
As always, at this time of year, talk turns to when the numbers may drop. The expectation among those in the trade has been all year that supplies could tighten significantly in November.
While several agents I spoke with over the weekend told me they had been contacted by their respective factories to organise extra stock for early days of this week another man informed me he had “Two weeks cattle in front of him”.
In relation to the overall supply situation, the figures for the year to October 10 shows that at 1,287,211 we are currently 70,434 behind where we were this time last year.
While base prices for bullocks and heifers remain steady, extra supplies of poorer quality dairy cows have softened the bottom of that market, with Friesian P grades dropping by about 10c/kg to €3.40/kg last week. Overall, however, the cow market remains steady with R grades on €3.85-3.90/kg, Friesian O’s on €3.70/kg and continental O’s €3.80/kg with better-fleshed P grades continuing on €3.50-3.60/kg. Likewise, the bull market is also steady, with U grades averaging €4.30/kg R’s on €4.20 and O grades depending on breed €4.00-4.10/kg. Under sixteen month bulls continue to operate off of a base of €4.15/kg.
I’ve had a number of correspondences recently in connection with animal insurance at factories. It appears that in relation to this matter, factories fall into one of two camps.
The first being those that when told you do not wish to pay insurance, you will be told, “That’s fine just so long as you understand that you will not be paid if the carcase is condemned for any reason”.
The second grouping are reported to be adopting a far tougher line with reports of plants refusing to take stock unless insured or taking them only after you sign a form permitting the factory to withhold payment for fifteen days.
While we in Ireland regularly bemoan our damp climate, spare a thought for the cattle farmers of the US’s north western states, places such as Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. Right now, they are in the grip of the worst drought for thirty years.
These are prime beef breeding states with their cattle moving to the mid west for fattening much like the way western stock also move east here for finishing. As the drought has worsened, ranchers in these states are being forced to sell off their cows, with prices dropping to the equivalent 85c/kg.
That said it’s not all bad news, demand for beef in the US is reported to be at record levels with beef making up to €2.35/kg live weight which in turn has pushed the price of your 250kg store as high as €3.15/kg in some sales yards.