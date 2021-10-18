Beef trade: It’s the question on everyone’s lips: When will cattle numbers dry up?

The expectation among those in the trade has been all year that supplies could tighten significantly in November.

A cattle farmer said to me at a mart recently that there was “great comfort” in the fact factory prices for cattle “have remained consistent” over the last few months. He was referring to the reality that for most sellers, base prices for bullocks and heifers have remained more or less fixed during that time at €4.15-4.25/kg.

Having prices consistent at €4.15-4.25/kg is one thing, however this time last year, they were also “consistent” but at €3.60-3.65/kg. Supplies also remain consistent with the week ending the 10th of the month, recording just shy of 36,000 with the belief that last week also saw a similar number processed.

As always, at this time of year, talk turns to when the numbers may drop. The expectation among those in the trade has been all year that supplies could tighten significantly in November.