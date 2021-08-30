Beef Trade: ‘Factories fighting losing battle to pull prices further’

While kill numbers here continue to operate at a weekly rate of 33,000-34,000 those in the UK continue to decline. Data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board show that at 29,500 the prime beef kill in Britain for the week ending the 21st of August was back 14pc on the same week in 2020. It's a similar story on the cull cow side with UK slaughtering's less by 8pc when the week of the 21st is compared with the same week in 2020.

All of which is good news for those with cattle to sell here. Those figures also go some way to explaining why factory base quotes here have stabilised at around the €4.15/kg mark for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers. I say in general because some plants are still attempting to pull prices back further. However, they are fighting a losing battle, with one report I got showing that when the weather gets good, there are other jobs apart from drafting cattle for sale that can occupy a farmer's mind at this time of year.

A Farmer contacts a factory agent last week, hoping to get a base of €4.15/kg for his bullocks. Factory agent quotes €4.10/kg. Farmer decides not to sell and instead busies himself over the next few days with getting straw organised for the winter. With his requirement of straw delivered, his mind turns to doing a bit of reseeding. All the while, his cattle are stretched out in the sun. The agent then rings and offers €4.15/kg. "Nah I'll leave them. I got a few jobs lined up and I don't want to miss the good weather," was the reply.