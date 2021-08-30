Beef Trade: ‘Factories fighting losing battle to pull prices further’

Premium
While kill numbers here continue to operate at a weekly rate of 33,000-34,000 those in the UK continue to decline. Data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board show that at 29,500 the prime beef kill in Britain for the week ending the 21st of August was back 14pc on the same week in 2020. It's a similar story on the cull cow side with UK slaughtering's less by 8pc when the week of the 21st is compared with the same week in 2020.
All of which is good news for those with cattle to sell here. Those figures also go some way to explaining why factory base quotes here have stabilised at around the €4.15/kg mark for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers. I say in general because some plants are still attempting to pull prices back further. However, they are fighting a losing battle, with one report I got showing that when the weather gets good, there are other jobs apart from drafting cattle for sale that can occupy a farmer's mind at this time of year.
A Farmer contacts a factory agent last week, hoping to get a base of €4.15/kg for his bullocks. Factory agent quotes €4.10/kg. Farmer decides not to sell and instead busies himself over the next few days with getting straw organised for the winter. With his requirement of straw delivered, his mind turns to doing a bit of reseeding. All the while, his cattle are stretched out in the sun. The agent then rings and offers €4.15/kg. "Nah I'll leave them. I got a few jobs lined up and I don't want to miss the good weather," was the reply.
While that was what the agent was told in the back of this farmers mind, however, was the sneaking feeling that in the short to medium term, his cattle may not be worth any less in a few weeks. One thing's for sure, while the sun continues to shine, he knows he has options. Processors, however, need constant supplies.
I've mentioned here before that the factories have so far this year not complained about prices, the sterling exchange rate, too many cattle on offer or the difficulties Brexit was supposed to bring, and that continues to be the case. Yes, they'd love to give less, but they're not actually complaining.
And while my farmer above was planning his rota of farm work, British beef prices hardened further. The current overall average price of UK bullocks is the equivalent of €4.80/kg with heifers on an average of €4.79/kg and young bull's on €4.69/kg and these are just the averages.
Prices for prime beef, i.e. bullocks, heifers and young bulls, traditionally lag behind those of the UK however, the reverse is the case when it comes to cull cows with factories here in general paying above their UK cousins. At present, the overall average price of your British cull cow is €3.43/kg, while prices here last week saw continental O's strengthen to €3.70-3.75/kg while your O grade Friesians dug in at €3.60/kg. In both cases, more was reported where numbers of well-finished animals were offered to factories that specialise in cow beef. Your good P3 Friesian cull also strengthened with €3.50/kg, now the expected norm. R grade young bulls under sixteen months continued on a base of €4.15/kg last week.