Beef Trade: ‘Factories fighting a losing battle to pull prices further’

While kill numbers here continue to operate at a weekly rate of 33,000-34,000, those in the UK continue to decline.

Data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board show that at 29,500, the prime beef kill in Britain for the week ending August 21 was back 14pc on the same week in 2020.

It’s a similar story on the cull cow side, with UK slaughterings down 8pc.

All of which is good news for those with cattle to sell here. Those figures also go some way to explaining why factory base quotes here have generally stabilised at around €4.15/kg for bullocks and €4.20/kg for heifers.

Expand Close Factory prices / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Factory prices

Some plants are still attempting to pull prices back further, but they are fighting a losing battle: when the weather gets good, there are other jobs apart from drafting cattle for sale that can occupy a farmer’s mind at this time of year.

Last week, a farmer I know contacted a factory agent, hoping to get a base of €4.15/kg for his bullocks. He was quoted €4.10/kg. So the farmer decided not to sell and instead busied himself over the next few days with getting straw organised for the winter.

Then he did a bit of reseeding. All the while, his cattle were stretched out in the sun. The agent then rang and offers €4.15/kg.

“Nah I’ll leave them. I’ve got a few jobs lined up and I don’t want to miss the good weather,” was the reply.

The farmer was confident that his cattle will not be worth any less in a few weeks. One thing’s for sure, while the sun continues to shine, he has options. Processors, by contrast, need constant supplies.

The factories have so far this year not complained about prices, the sterling exchange rate, too many cattle on offer or the difficulties Brexit was supposed to bring. Yes, they’d love to give less, but they’re not actually moaning.

And while my farmer above was planning his rota of farm work, British beef prices hardened further: UK bullocks are the equivalent of €4.80/kg with heifers on €4.79/kg and young bulls on €4.69/kg — and these are just the averages.

Prices for prime beef (bullocks, heifers and young bulls) here traditionally lag behind those of the UK, but the reverse applies for cull cows: they are on €3.43/kg across the water, while here, continental Os strengthened to €3.70-3.75/kg, with O-grade Friesians digging in at €3.60/kg.

In both cases, more was reported where numbers of well-finished animals were offered to factories that specialise in cow beef.

Good P3 Friesian culls also strengthened with €3.50/kg, now the expected norm. R-grade young bulls under 16 months continued on a base of €4.15/kg last week.