Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Beef trade: Data backs up expanding influence of the dairy sector on the beef industry

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA) Expand

Close

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA)

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Cows on a farm (David Cheskin/PA)

While putting this week’s report together different factory agents used different analogies to describe how they now see trade.

One told me that in relation to bullock and heifer prices, €3.55-3.60/kg, it was “steady as she goes”.

Another commented that the recent rise in factory prices “May have lifted all boats but it sunk the one going to Algeria” while a third noting that beef farmers are ever the optimists said he viewed them a bit like goldfish swimming around in circles “When they stop they think they’re parked in a different place”.