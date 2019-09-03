Beef protesters could face a showdown with farmers anxious to offload stock

Martin Coughlan

Martin Coughlan

With many factories blockaded again yesterday and supplies building in the system, are we in danger of seeing a tipping point being reached?

Are we close to a point where those with cattle to sell face off against those blockading the factories?

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Pushing that tipping point closer, especially in the west, is the fact that after three weeks of poor weather, ground conditions in some places have deteriorated to the point that the only realistic option facing farmers with heavy factory cattle is to get them sold.

Housing animals would result in the stock slacking back, not to mind the extra costs involved.

Face-offs

Sources west of the Shannon have told me that the prospect of serious face-offs between these two groups of farmers is now a real possibility.

Many of those protesting in the west and midlands appear to be suckler farmers and part-timers. One man claimed that the reason the protests get bigger in the evenings is "a lot of these lads are just coming from their day jobs".

Further south the weather has been far kinder, and while those with stock to sell are not best pleased at not being able to get cattle away, they are generally continuing to await a peaceful resolution.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

For those able to get cattle away, there is no change in prices as per the above table, with bullocks continuing to be quoted at €3.45-3.50/kg and heifers on €3.55-3.60/kg.

Figures from Britain show that they exported 62,632 tonnes of beef during the first six months of this year, up 6,102 tonnes or 11pc on the same period for 2018.

Of this 62,632 tonnes the largest proportion, 19,077 tonnes, was exported to the Republic.

One of the questions being asked by those protesting at present is, do we actually know what quality assurance and country of origin labels factories here are using when they finish whatever it is they do with that imported beef?

Along with the hostility directed at the factories, there is real anger among beef protesters at what they perceive as the failures of both the IFA and Bord Bia to protect farmer interests.

The IFA is accused of being more interested in collecting levies than in actually putting pressure on the factories and supermarkets on beef prices.

In relation to Bord Bia the message at the factory gates is that beef farmers no longer trust them.

With information now emerging from the likes of Lidl and Supermacs that they have no issue taking cattle up to 36 months of age, Bord Bia faces very serious questions around the 30-month cut-off and what outlets are actually insistent upon it.

"We trusted them [Bord Bia] to keep the game some way honest" was the comment from those protesting outside the Dawn Meats plant in south Kilkenny on Sunday.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 26/8/19

Factories have suffered huge losses from protests, court papers reveal
Gardaí at a recent farmer protest. Picture Denis Boyle

Meat processor threatens Beef Plan Movement with massive damages...
A sign in chinese on the farmers protest outside Liffey Meats in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan which was left there for potential Chinese investors to read. It translates as “peaceful farmers protest, looking for a fair price for our product”. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Beef protests: Gardai arrest man as man as protests continue
Clover

Green manures control weeds, boost biodiversity and improve crop...
Beef protests are continuing around the country.

Beef protests: Farmers allege trucks drove into them to access meat...
Suckler cow and calf

Minimising losses during the autumn calving season
A Garda directing traffic at an ongoing protest at ABP Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Protest: Chinese inspection to beef plant postponed as protesters are...


Top Stories

Cereal harvest on course to hit 2.1m tonnes
Savings: Dairy farmers can make substantial savings on their energy costs at every point of the milking cycle by switching from day to night billing and looking at improving the efficiency of coolers, vacuum pumps and lighting

Switching from day to night rate electricity rates can save dairy farmers...
Forestry

Forestry planting running 50pc behind targets
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Man arrested as beef protest tensions rise and Chinese visit to meat plant called...
Michael Creed

'No farm organisation has a reach and control over the picket line at the...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Call for Commission of Investigation into the beef processors profit margins