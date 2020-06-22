Beef prices stagnant despite spike in UK retail beef sales

At the start of the Covid crisis the closure of the entire hospitality sector accompanied by a huge spike in unemployment had the potential to push both the Irish and British beef production sectors back to the dark days of EU intervention buying.

Instead, the volume of beef being consumed by our main market the UK has spiked. Driven by the Coronavirus lockdown British consumers appear to have renewed their love affair with home cooking, and red meat in particular.

Analysis of the British food market by Kantar, the data and insights company shows that over a twelve-week period ending the 17th of May consumer spending on red meat in the UK increased by 26.9pc. With nowhere else to spend their money in this period the frequency of food shopping trips increased resulting in the number of buyers of red meat increasing by 8.7pc.

Breaking the figures down further the total spend on minced beef surged by 34.5pc while the volume of retail steaks rose an impressive 24pc. The increase in steak sales was most noticeable in the last four weeks of that twenty-four week period with their sales volume rising almost 44pc. Driving this surge in beef sales was the decision by supermarkets to address the issue of beef carcase sales imbalance by offering steaks and other high-end cuts at far reduced prices. In other words, dropping steak prices to balance sales of mince. Morrison’s, for example, cut the price of their 8oz fillet from £7.04 to £3.52 with Waitrose offering three 150g beef sirloin steaks for €10 as opposed to €4.50 per individual unit previously charged, while the COOP supermarket chain cut the price of their pre-packed sirloins, ribeyes and fillets by 25%. These price cuts were accompanied by high profile media and in-store promotions in the months of April and May all of which helped to not only keep produce moving, but as can be seen, by Kantars research increased red meat consumption. On the back of these promotions, the price to British farmers has climbed, with R3 steers now making the equivalent of €4.08/kg while the equivalent animal in the North sits on €4.01/kg. Irish producers, on the other hand, have seen little in the way of compensation from the market place as prices here continue to lag in the region of €3.55-3.60/kg. The decision by processors and their supermarket customers to tackle the potential threat of a large overhang of unsold beef in the system by running those promotions is to be commended, but the question is, was it low-cost Irish beef that initially drove the upswing in UK demand thus creating the surge in prices for our British farming cousins? Demand in the UK has now reached such a pitch that northern processors and large wholesalers are sending increasing numbers of their agents south to marts in search of good quality cull cows and heavy out of spec stock. The difference in price I’m told is significant when compared to grid prices here. And where are our grid prices this week? More or less in the same place, they have been for the last month €3.55-3.60/kg for both bullocks and heifers with bulls on €3.60/kg for U’s, 3.50 for R’s and 3.40/kg for O’s. Cull cows remain at €3.10-3.00/kg for R’s with O’s at 2.80-2.85 and better P’s €2.70/kg or a shade stronger.