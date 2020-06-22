Farming

Beef prices stagnant despite spike in UK retail beef sales

Total spend on minced beef in UK supermarkets surged by 34.5pc while the volume of retail steaks rose an impressive 24pc. (Giles Anderson/PA) Expand

Martin Coughlan

At the start of the Covid crisis the closure of the entire hospitality sector accompanied by a huge spike in unemployment had the potential to push both the Irish and British beef production sectors back to the dark days of EU intervention buying.

Instead, the volume of beef being consumed by our main market the UK has spiked. Driven by the Coronavirus lockdown British consumers appear to have renewed their love affair with home cooking, and red meat in particular.

Analysis of the British food market by Kantar, the data and insights company shows that over a twelve-week period ending the 17th of May consumer spending on red meat in the UK increased by 26.9pc. With nowhere else to spend their money in this period the frequency of food shopping trips increased resulting in the number of buyers of red meat increasing by 8.7pc.