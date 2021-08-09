Beef prices slip, but farmers still in control of the game

Premium
Factories
The factory agent at the end of my phone on Sunday night was, as well as being a shrewd observer of the trade, a keen follower of hurling. As such, he drew the comparison between Kilkenny's performance in Sunday's All Ireland hurling semi-final and where he believes the factories now find themselves.
"The factories," he said "are like Kilkenny after getting that late goal. They believe they now have the initiative. They've managed to pull prices by 5c/kg and are maybe tinkering with the idea of pulling them more, but they haven't actually got control of the game."
"They've got breathing space (like Kilkenny after that late goal), but that's all they have. Because I believe they haven't actually got sufficient numbers in front of them to be confident enough to cut the price by ten cents. Right now, they are trying their case to see what falls out of the tree when they shake it."
The reality is that while a good proportion of the bullocks and heifers that will be slaughtered in the early part of this week were bought last week at €4.25/kg and €4.30/kg respectively, however going forward base prices for bullocks and heifers have re-crystallised at €4.20 and €4.25/kg respectively. The factories are basing this cut around the fact that numbers are coming with the week of the 25th of July, seeing just over 34,000 cattle slaughtered. Significantly 48pc or 16,327 of that 34,000 figure were bullocks, with the vast majority coming off of grass. Heifers accounted for 25pc or 8,617, with cull cows and young bulls making up the balance at 20pc and 5pc, respectively.
Maybe my man is right, and maybe the initiative really is with the farmers. Counting in the farmer's favour is the fact we are still only at the start of August, and with the days still long, those recent rains should see grass come again, thus giving them their own breathing space to consider their own options.
Then there is the mart trade which, again last week, saw far bigger numbers than normal, with a good proportion of those extra numbers being comprised in places of beef type animals.
Beef that factories would much prefer to see coming directly to them. Beef that they need and are prepared to pay dear for with the ringside mart average price of your better made 700kg continental bullock working out at €1,813 while your 600kg continental heifer averaged €1,554 last week. Add to this the fact the deadweight all prime average price in Britain for the week ending the 6th of August stood at €4.78/kg it's still all to play for here.
On the factories side is the fact that with prices having stayed relatively strong and stable for the last month.
They are aware that even if they did pull back further, some men with grass cattle would probably accept the reduction as "to be expected", given that factory pressure on prices is the norm for this time of year. Should farmers dig in factories have not been slow, I'm told in securing contracts from their bigger suppliers for numbers to partly cover the early days of each week for the next month.
As always, a lot will depend on how the numbers develop, with the weather deciding a lot. I believe whatever about this month, factory bosses are praying for a wet September.