Beef prices slip, but farmers still in control of the game

Last week again saw far bigger numbers than normal at marts, with a good proportion of those extra numbers being comprised in places of beef type animals.

The factory agent at the end of my phone on Sunday night was, as well as being a shrewd observer of the trade, a keen follower of hurling. As such, he drew the comparison between Kilkenny's performance in Sunday's All Ireland hurling semi-final and where he believes the factories now find themselves.

"The factories," he said "are like Kilkenny after getting that late goal. They believe they now have the initiative. They've managed to pull prices by 5c/kg and are maybe tinkering with the idea of pulling them more, but they haven't actually got control of the game."

"They've got breathing space (like Kilkenny after that late goal), but that's all they have. Because I believe they haven't actually got sufficient numbers in front of them to be confident enough to cut the price by ten cents. Right now, they are trying their case to see what falls out of the tree when they shake it."