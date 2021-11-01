Beef prices set to increase as supplies begin to tighten

Premium
Factories
I noted last week that there is a big difference for the factories between ‘buying cattle’ and ‘getting cattle’.
As the weather has deteriorated, the factories are ‘getting cattle’ as those with stock to sell do their sums on whether to house some of their factory stock in the hope that prices might improve, or to take what’s on offer and eliminate the one sure thing when you start feeding cattle indoors: the meal bill.
For most it’s an easy enough calculation: coming off of grass, base prices of €4.15-4.20/kg for bullocks and €4.20-4.25/kg for heifers are more than most could have hoped for back in the spring, especially now that the factories are ‘getting’ around 37,000 per week.
This means the numbers keep coming; but for how much longer?
Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that this year’s cattle kill is on course to be back 100,000 on 2020.
By the end of September, 1,321,200 cattle in total had been slaughtered in 2021, as against 1,401,300 for the same nine months of 2020, a reduction of 90,100.
This gives some indication of how the trade might play out over the next few months.
Des Morrison, chair of the ICMSA’s Livestock Committee, is convinced that there will be more to be had once supplies off grass dry up.
“We can see a 12pc year-on-year jump in the prices. But no-one is going to tell me that our beef processors are not well ahead of that percentage rise in the prices they are getting — and getting very easily — from their customers,” he said.
He predicts “a 10c/kg rise in base prices” if numbers fall.
I agree. Once cattle go into sheds, you’re into a totally different pricing equation, and with feed and concentrates far dearer than 12 months ago those who commit will need far more than just a 10c/kg lift to cover those costs.
As well as a reduction in numbers, the CSO figures for tonnes of carcase beef produced suggest that there have been more lighter dairy-type stock going through the system this year.
To the end of September the total carcase tonnage produced for 2021 stood at 439,400 tonnes compared 471,600t for the first nine months of 2020.
It should be noted that these CSO figures encompass all stock slaughtered in the state, including those at local authority and private abattoirs, and not just those from exporting plants, so give a more accurate overall picture.
Those additional numbers from authority and private abattoirs over the first nine months added 127,657 animals to the normally quoted slaughter data.