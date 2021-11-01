Beef prices set to increase as supplies begin to tighten

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that this year’s cattle kill is on course to be back 100,000 on 2020.

I noted last week that there is a big difference for the factories between ‘buying cattle’ and ‘getting cattle’.

As the weather has deteriorated, the factories are ‘getting cattle’ as those with stock to sell do their sums on whether to house some of their factory stock in the hope that prices might improve, or to take what’s on offer and eliminate the one sure thing when you start feeding cattle indoors: the meal bill.

For most it’s an easy enough calculation: coming off of grass, base prices of €4.15-4.20/kg for bullocks and €4.20-4.25/kg for heifers are more than most could have hoped for back in the spring, especially now that the factories are ‘getting’ around 37,000 per week.